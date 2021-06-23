Surprise Order: New COVID Restrictions For Moscow Restaurants, Bars, And Cafes
From June 28, Moscow restaurants, cafes, and bars have been ordered to only serve guests who have been vaccinated, had COVID-19 within the last six months, or have had a negative PCR test within the previous three days. Catering establishments must enforce the new rules and must not serve customers without QR codes confirming their status. The new order, which comes amid a surge in infections and deaths in Russia, took Moscow business owners by surprise.