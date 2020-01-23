Suspect Detained After Gunshots Fired At Yerevan Business Center

YEREVAN -- Armenian police have detained a suspect after gunshots were fired inside a business center in the capital, Yerevan.



According to preliminary information, no one was hurt in the incident inside Erebuni Plaza near the central Republic Square.



Police spokesperson Ashot Aharonian said that people inside the building were now safe.



"At this moment the situation is under control, there is no problem. Circumstances will be clarified [later] and additional information will be provided," he said.



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian wrote in a Facebook post that "any manifestation of violence for any reason is unacceptable. No to violence."



The area was sealed off after police were alerted about the incident at around 2.40 p.m. local time.



Police said the person who had fired the shots gave up his gun up before being detained.



His identity was not immediately disclosed.



Erebuni Plaza houses offices of a number of companies and organizations, including the office of former Armenian President Robert Kocharian and the editorial office of Fifth Channel, a TV company believed to be controlled by Kocharian.



Kocharian is currently in custody facing charges that he was involved in a 2008 post-election crackdown by authorities in which 10 people, including two police officers, were killed.

With reporting by Interfax