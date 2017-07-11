Syrian Monitoring Group Says IS Leader Baghdadi Is Dead

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says it has received "confirmed information" from sources within the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.

In a statement on July 11, observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said Baghdadi died in Deir al-Zor Province in eastern Syria, but he did not say when or how.

The Reuters news agency reported that the U.S. Pentagon has no information to corroborate the reports of Baghdadi's death.

Earlier in the day, Iraq's Al-Sumaria television station cited an IS source as confirming Baghdadi's death.

One month ago, Russia's Defense Ministry announced it believed it had killed Baghdadi in an air strike near the city of Raqqa, in Deir al-Zor, on May 28.

Known IS-affiliated social-media accounts have not issued any comment.

Baghdadi's death has been erroneously announced many times in the past.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP