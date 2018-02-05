Government Strikes Kill Syrian Civilians In Rebel-Held Area Near Capital, Say Monitors
At least 23 civilians were killed on February 5 as Syrian government forces launched air strikes against the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus, a monitor said.
Four children were among those killed, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
The Observatory says at least 70 have been wounded.
The activist-run Ghouta Media Center also reported that 23 were killed.
An estimated 400,000 residents live in Eastern Ghouta, besieged by Syrian government forces.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
