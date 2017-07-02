At Least Eight Dead After Three Car Bombings Hit Damascus

Three car bombs exploded in Syria's capital, Damascus, on July 2, killing at least eight people and wounding several others, state media reported.

One of the suicide bombers detonated his vehicle in Tahrir Square in central Damascus after being chased and surrounded by the authorities. The other two car bombs were destroyed by security forces, who blew them up at the entrance to the city, state media said.

State TV said the authorities had stopped "the terrorists from reaching their targets," adding that they had intended to target busy areas on the first day back to work after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which follows Ramadan.

Footage broadcast by state television from one of the blast sites showed what appeared to be human remains and badly damaged vehicles outside a mosque in the Baytara traffic circle near the Old City.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-run monitoring group, also reported the three explosions.



Pro-government forces have been fighting to drive rebels from Ain Terma, one of their last strongholds in the Damascus suburbs.

Damascus, the seat of power for President Bashar al-Assad, has avoided the large-scale battles that have devastated other major Syrian cities during the country's six-year civil war.

However, dozens of people have been killed in bombings, particularly on the outskirts of the capital.

Bomb attacks on a courthouse and restaurant in Damascus killed 32 people on March 15. They were claimed by the Islamic State group.

That attack came days after twin blasts left 74 dead in the capital's Old City. The bombings were claimed by former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front, known before as the Al-Nusra Front.

Syria's conflict broke out with antigovernment protests in 2011 but has since evolved into a multifront war that has killed more than 320,000 people.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, and BBC