Syria Denies U.S. Claims Of Mass Prison Killings

The Syrian government says that U.S. accusations of mass killings in a prison and using a crematorium to dispose the bodies are "completely unfounded."

A Foreign Ministry statement published by state news agency SANA on May 16 described the allegations as "a new Hollywood plot" aimed at justifying U.S. "aggression and intervention."

The statement comes two days after the U.S. State Department accused the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies in a large crematorium in Saydnaya prison, outside Damascus.

It also comes as a new round of peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition opened in Geneva on May 16.

Five previous rounds of UN-backed negotiations aimed at ending a six-year conflict that has killed more than 320,000 people have failed to yield concrete results.

