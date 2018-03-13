Group Of Civilians Evacuated From Syria's Ghouta

Several sick and injured civilians were shown on Syrian state television leaving the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta for government territory.

State television on March 13 showed a group of people arriving at the Wafideen crossing after they left the area with a woman saying that she had been waiting for more than a year to evacuate her sick child.

It also showed an older man being carried on a wheelchair before boarding an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Russian military said that around 100 people had left the town of Duma in the Ghouta area, the last opposition-controlled pocket near Damascus.

Yasser Delwan, a member of the largest rebel group in the besieged region, confirmed that a group of patients had left under a deal for a medical evacuation with the Syrian government's key ally Russia.

However, the group Jaysh al-Islam vowed not to leave the area and to continue fighting advancing Syrian government forces.

