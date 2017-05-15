U.S. Accuses Syria Of Mass Executions, Burning The Bodies

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is accusing the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital.

The State Department says about 50 detainees a day are being hanged at Saydnaya military prison, about 45 minutes from Damascus.

The department released newly declassified photographs depicting what it says is a building in the prison complex that has been adapted to support the crematorium.

"We believe that the building of a crematorium is an effort to cover up the extent of mass murders taking place in Saydnaya prison," said Stuart Jones, the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East.

Jones, who presented the photographs, said on May 15 that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government "has sunk to a new level of depravity" with the support of Russia and Iran and called on both countries to use its influence with Syria to establish a credible cease-fire and begin political talks.

The commercial satellite photographs show what is said to be a building in the prison complex that has been modified to support the crematorium.

The pictures taken over several years, beginning in 2013, do not definitely prove the building is a crematorium, but they show construction consistent with such use.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa

