Syria Reports Missile Strike On Homs Airfield; U.S. Says Not Conducting Attack

Syrian state media are reporting that “missiles” have struck a military airfield in the center of the country, killing and wounding several people, although U.S. forces say they are not conducting air strikes in Syria.

State-run news agency SANA said the attack was on the military airfield near the city of Homs in the early hours of April 9.

SANA initially said the attack on the Tayfur base was a "suspected U.S. attack," but it later withdrew any reference to the United States. There reportedly is a large contingent of Russian forces at the base.

The Pentagon issued a statement saying that "at this time, the Department of Defense is not conducting air strikes in Syria."

"However, we continue to closely watch the situation and support the ongoing diplomatic efforts to hold those who use chemical weapons, in Syria and otherwise, accountable," it added.

The Syrian media claimed that the country's air-defense crews had shot down eight attacking missiles.

An Israeli spokeswoman declined to comment, Reuters reported. Israel in the past has hit Syrian military sites and bases of Iranian-backed militias.

The reports of the missile strike come shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron vowed a "strong, joint response" to a suspected chemical attack that left dozens dead in the rebel-held Syrian Douma.

Syria has denied it launched a chemical attack.

The U.S. president condemned Russia, and Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, along with Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose government previously has been accused of deploying chemical weapons.

Trump and Macron said the countries would coordinate their responses during a United Nations Security Council meeting tentatively scheudled for April 9.

