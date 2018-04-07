Syria Resumes Bombing In Ghouta, Killing 40, After Russia-Rebel Talks Falter

Air strikes killed 40 civilians in the last opposition-held town in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta after Russian-sponsored talks over a rebel withdrawal fell apart.

With Russian support, Syrian troops have captured nearly all of the sprawling suburb except the largest town of Douma, where the Jaish al-Islam,or Army of Islam, rebel group remains entrenched among thousands of civilians.

Moscow announced a pull-out deal with the rebel group on April 1, leading to three consecutive days of evacuations of nearly 3,000 fighters and civilians, who were bused to northern Syria.

But the evacuations stalled toward the end of the week amid reports Jaish al-Islam remained divided over the withdrawal, prompting the Syrian government to renew heavy bombing for the first time in around 10 days on April 6.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens of air strikes hit various parts of Douma and "at least 40 civilians, including 8 children, have been killed."

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said dozens of people had been injured and the humanitarian situation inside Douma was "tragic" as many of the wounded were dying from a lack of medical care.

On Douma's outskirts, Syria's army entered fields surrounding the town and engaged in violent clashes with Army of Islam fighters, the observatory and Syrian state news agency SANA said.

SANA said Syrian air strikes hit the town in response to deadly rebel mortar fire from Douma that hit several suburbs of Damascus and killed at least four people.

The observatory confirmed the deaths from shelling, but a Jaish al-Islam spokesman denied that the group had targeted any Damascus neighborhood.

The government dropped leaflets around Douma saying that rebels should either agree to be bused to the northern town of Jarablus, or stay and hand their heavy weapons over to receive amnesty.

The amnesty would include not drafting young men into Syrian's military service for six to 10 months, the leaflets said. They also said civilians should stay and that their safety would be guaranteed by Russia.

Syria and its ally Russia launched a major air and ground offensive on eastern Ghouta in mid-February, killing more than 1,600 civilians and causing an international outcry.

The enclave on the eastern edge of Damascus had escaped government control since 2012.

The daily air raids kept residents cowering in basements for weeks and a ground assault soon sliced the area into three isolated pockets, each held by different rebel factions.

The first two were evacuated under Russian-brokered deals last month that saw more than 46,000 rebels and civilians bused to the northwestern province of Idlib, which the government does not control.

Tens of thousands of people also fled through humanitarian corridors opened by Russia and Syrian troops.

Some have already returned to their devastated neighborhoods, while others are staying in crowded shelters.

As talks over the third and final pocket of Douma dragged on, Russia and Syria's army threatened Jaish al-Islam with a renewed military assault if they did not agree to withdraw.

It remains unclear exactly why the talks between Moscow and Army of Islam faltered.

SANA reported that they fell apart when rebels refused to release detainees they were holding in Douma. The news agency said that the Syrian army's "military operations against Jaish al-Islam will not stop until the hostages are released."

In talks with the Russian military, Jaish al-Islam had been angling for a reconciliation deal that would allow them to stay in Douma as a police force.

The group appeared to have little leverage, however, and the latest strikes raised fears that the government's five-year siege of Ghouta would have a brutal end.

With reporting by AFP and dpa

