Strikes Hit Syria's Ghouta For Fifth Day As UN Pleads For Cease-Fire

Warplanes have bombed eastern Ghouta -- the last rebel enclave near Syria's capital, Damascus -- for a fifth straight day as the United Nations pleaded for a halt to one of the fiercest air assaults of the seven-year civil war.

More than 300 shells hit eastern Ghouta, killing 13 people and wounding 100, Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on February 22.



More than 300 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta since February 18, and many hundreds have been wounded, according to human rights monitors and aid agencies who say Russian and Syrian planes have struck hospitals and other civilian targets.

The air assault came as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate suspension of "all war activities" in the area, where he said people are living "in hell on earth," and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the European Union to step up pressure on Russia and Iran to end the violence in Syria.

"The regime is not fighting against terrorists, but against its own people, killing children, destroying hospitals, and this is a massacre to be condemned," Merkel told parliament.

Besides President Bashar al-Assad, Merkel said, "Iran and Russia have a particular responsibility" as they are both supporting the government forces.

She said Germany's foreign minister planned to talk directly with his Russian counterpart and called for other EU states to also do what they can.

Russian news reports, meanwhile, said Moscow had sent more warplanes to Syria, including its latest Su-57 fighter jets.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP