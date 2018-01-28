Erdogan Vows To Clear Border With Syria Of 'Terrorists'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed that Turkey will clear its entire border with Syria with what he called "terrorists."

He made the comment on January 28 as a Turkish offensive into northern Syria's Afrin region enters its second week.

Speaking a congress of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the northern province of Amasya, Erdogan said Turkey would make sure the Syrian refugees it hosts can return home once the border is clear of militants.

His comments come as reports said Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters captured a strategic hill.

The Kurdish militia and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported fierce fighting on Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz.

The Turkish military said in a statement later on January 28 that Turkish soldiers and allied Syrian opposition fighters had captured the hill, assisted by air strikes, attack helicopters, armed drones and howitzers.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters