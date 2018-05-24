Accessibility links

Syrian Media Reporting Missile Attack On Military Base

Syrian state media says a military airport near Homs has come under missile attack from "enemy" fire.

The reports said Syrian air defenses confronted the missile attack.

"One of our military airports in the central region was exposed to hostile missile aggression, and our air defence systems confronted the attack and prevented it from achieving its aim," the SANA state news agency said on May 24.

Sana had reported earlier that sounds of explosions were heard near the Dabaa airport near the city of Homs.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

