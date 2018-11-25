Syrian State Media Accuses Rebels Of Firing Chemical Weapons

Syrian state media has reported shells fired by insurgents in the city of Aleppo have wounded dozens of people and left many others with breathing and vision problems.

State TV showed footage on November 24 that showed medics treating people on hospital beds.

The AP news agency quoted an official from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in the United Kingdom, as saying the stench of gas hung over Aleppo after the attacks.

Rebel leaders rejected the allegations that they had used chemical weapons.

Earlier in the day government shelling government shelling of a rebel-held area in neighboring Idlib province killed at least seven civilians, including several children.

The two sides have periodically exchanged fire in northwest Syria since an accord between Moscow, a key ally of Damascus, and Turkey, which backs some rebel factions, was agreed to create buffer zones in the region to limit fighting.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and SANA.