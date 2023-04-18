News
Tajik Authorities Detain Another Brother Of Jailed Informal Leader Of Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region
Tajik authorities have detained another brother of Tolib Ayombekov, the jailed informal leader of Tajikistan's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan region (GBAO).
Law enforcement sources in the Central Asian nation told RFE/RL on April 18 that Rashid Ayombekov was detained in the GBAO four days earlier.
A relative confirmed to RFE/RL's Tajik Service that Rashid Ayombekov is currently in custody.
"Of the three brothers, Rashid Ayombekov was the only one out of prison. In general, nine members of Ayombekov's family are currently behind bars," the relative said, adding that Rashid Ayombekov had not committed any crimes.
Tolib Ayombekov, a longtime opponent of the authoritarian regime in Tajikistan, fought against Tajik forces in a bloody civil war during the 1990s but was integrated into the government along with other so-called warlords as part of a Moscow-brokered peace deal in 1997.
Tolib Ayombekov was handed a life sentence in November along with several other noted figures of GBAO on charges of murder, hooliganism, robbery, drugs, and illegal weapons smuggling, inciting hatred, organizing mass disorder, and creation of a criminal group.
His three sons and two of his brothers were later also convicted on similar charges and sentenced to prison terms between 12 years to life.
Exact details of the charges and sentences are not clear as all the trials were held behind closed doors.
The crackdown on informal leaders and activists in GBAO has been under way since May last year after police violently dispersed protesters in the restive region.
Demonstrators had demanded a thorough investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and into the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional governor and mayor of GBAO's capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters was killed by police, prompting the authorities to launch a "counterterrorist operation."
Authorities violently dispersed the protesters, arresting dozens during and after the rallies.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
Group Says Court Review Cuts Sentences For Those Convicted In Iranian Militia Member Killing
An Iranian rights group says three people sentenced to death in the case of the November 3 killing of Basij militia member Ruhollah Ajamian in Karaj have had their penalties changed to prison time, while several others had their punishments cut as well after a Supreme Court-ordered review of the case.
The Telegram channel called the Committee To Follow Up On The Status Of Detainees said on April 18 that the changes to the sentences came after the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Karaj reexamined the cases of 16 defendants accused of causing Ajamian's death during an anti-government demonstration.
Babak Paknia, one of the lawyers who had clients in the cases, said on Twitter that one defendant, Hamid Qarahasanlou, had their penalty changed from death to 15 years in prison, while two others, Reza Aria and Hossein Mohammadi, will now serve 10 years in prison instead of the death penalty.
Other defendants were handed reduced sentences ranging between three years and 10 years in prison. Three others convicted in the case were pardoned in an amnesty granted by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February.
All of the 16 had denied the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by Amini's death in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Paknia said those who were still sentenced to prison time would appeal the decision saying they too are covered under the amnesty.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to slain protester Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days -- the end of the traditional mourning period -- after she was killed during the protests.
Prosecutors say Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations had previously condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed sham trials that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the case was Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
Two of those sentenced in the case -- Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini -- have already been executed.
Since the death of Amini, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Iran has already admitted to executing four men for crimes allegedly linked to the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Three Members Of Group Calling For 'Sovereign Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic' Arrested
Authorities in the North Kazakhstan region said on April 18 that three members of a group called the People's Council in the regional capital, Petropavl, have been arrested on separatism charges and face up to seven years in prison if convicted. The group announced its creation in March, saying it promotes "our independence and sovereignty" and "the unbreakable territorial integrity of the sovereign Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic," Kazakhstan's former name when it was part of the Soviet Union. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Navalny May Face New Charge After Provocation, Lawyer Says
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny may face a new charge, this time of "disrupting" activities at the correctional colony where he is incarcerated, according to his lawyer Vadim Kobzev.
According to Kobzev, his client refused to enter a cell on April 17 after a "hobo" inmate who ignores personal hygiene was placed there.
"The smell in the cell was so disgusting that it was impossible to enter it," Kobzev tweeted on April 18, adding that a guard warned his client days earlier that a provocation had been prepared against him.
Kobzev said that after Navalny was forced to enter the cell, he tried to remove the cellmate identified as Tatarchenko but was stopped by the guards who assaulted him with blows to the abdomen.
"Then, the colony's administration, who were also present, gladly told Navalny that he will be now charged with a felony in accordance with Article 321 of the Russian Federation’s Criminal Code (disruption of a penitentiary's activities)," Kobzev said.
The penal colony has not commented publicly on Kobzev's assertions, but in the past has denied any allegation of mistreating inmates.
If convicted on the new charge, Navalny may face up to five more years in prison.
Kobzev said earlier that a prison guard had informed Navalny about a "provocation" involving a cellmate was being prepared against him and that Navalny’s defense team had informed Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova about the issue.
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17, 2021, and later handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March last year, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Life Imprisonment For High Treason
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved all three readings of a bill that would set a penalty of life imprisonment for high treason. Current law sets the maximum penalty at 20 years in prison for individuals convicted on the charge. The bill was proposed on April 7, days before opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison on a high treason charge that he and rights defenders call politically motivated. The number of convictions for high treason has risen dramatically since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Activist Who Gave Interview To Jailed U.S. Reporter Gershkovich Detained
Russian police in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg have detained a local activist who was interviewed by Evan Gershkovich and helped the jailed Wall Street Journal reporter before the American journalist was arrested on espionage charges.
Local online media outlets said on April 18 Yaroslav Shirshikov was detained after police searched his home.
According to the reports, Shirshikov's detention may be linked to his posts on Telegram criticizing Russia’s ongoing unprovoked war in Ukraine. It was not immediately clear if there is a link between the two cases.
Earlier on April 18, Moscow's Lefortovo district court rejected Gershkovich's appeal to be released from pretrial detention. The 31-year-old American, The Wall Street Journal, and the United States government have all denied he was involved in espionage.
In one of his recent posts, Shirshikov called Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Maksim Fomin, who was killed in an apparent assassination in St. Petersburg in early April, "a thug."
Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Shirshikov wrote in his post that he does not feel sorry about his death.
The daily Kommersant citied a source close to law enforcement as saying that Shirshikov, a professional public relations expert, may face up to seven years in prison if convicted on a charge of justification of terrorism over his post about Tatarsky's death.
In July last year, Shirshikov was fined for openly criticizing the war in Ukraine.
In his interview with Gershkovich, Shirshikov talked about the attitude in Russian society toward the notorious Wagner mercenary group, a private company that has been at the forefront of fighting in Ukraine.
Shirshikov called Gershkovich "a wonderful guy" after the U.S. journalist was detained in late March and later sent to pretrial arrest.
Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. He is a fluent Russian speaker and the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
With reporting by Ural Mash and Kommersant
Moscow Summons Western Envoys Over 'Gross Interference'
Moscow said on April 18 it had summoned the U.S., British, and Canadian ambassadors for "gross interference" in Russia's domestic affairs. The envoys, who a day earlier denounced a 25-year-sentence against Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, were summoned for "gross interference in Russia's internal affairs and activities that do not correspond to their diplomatic status," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
- By AP
UN Says Leaving Afghanistan Would Be 'Heartbreaking'
The United Nations is ready to make the "heartbreaking" decision to pull out of Afghanistan in May if it can't persuade the Taliban to let local women work for the organization, the head of the UN Development Program said. UN officials are negotiating with the Taliban for an exception to an edict barring local women from working for the organization, UNDP administrator Achim Steiner told the Associated Press. The Taliban has allowed Afghan women to engage in some work, Steiner said, and a UN report released on April 18 shows that the country desperately needs more women working, with its economy flailing. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Reporter Gershkovich's Appeal Over Detention In Russia Denied
A Russian court has rejected the appeal of American journalist Evan Gershkovich to be released from pretrial detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison as he is investigated on charges of espionage, which he denies.
Moscow's City Court on April 18 handed down its ruling as the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter looked on from a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, where a delegation from the U.S. Embassy led by Ambassador Lynne Tracy along with 10 journalists were allowed to observe the proceedings.
"The decision by the court of the first instance to chose arrest as a pretrial restriction must be left without change, therefore the defense's appeal will not be satisfied," the court said giving no further explanation.
The hearing was a procedural step in the Russian judicial process that examines only where and how he should wait until an investigation into the charges is complete. No evidence was brought against him during the brief court session.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex.
He was then placed in pretrial detention until at least May 29 in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
Maria Korchagina, a member of Gershkovich's legal team, told reporters after the hearing that house arrest, a ban on certain actions, or bail had been sought by her client.
"He has the fighting spirit, he will prove there's a right to journalism, and he is holding on and thanks everyone for their words of support," Tatyana Nozhkina, another lawyer on the defense team, said, adding that Gershkovich was spending his time reading, exercising, and watching television.
The court hearing came a day after Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, was granted his first consular visit since being detained.
The Wall Street Journal and the United States have also denied he was involved in espionage.
"Evan is wrongfully detained and the charges of espionage against him are false. We demand his immediate release and are doing everything in our power to secure it," The Wall Street Journal said in a statement after the hearing.
The U.S. State Department on April 10 designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release. U.S. President Joe Biden has also called on Russia to release him, as have international journalist organizations.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
Hired by The Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Daghestani Activist Accused Of Discrediting Russia's Military
Svetlana Anokhina, a noted rights defender in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, is under investigation over her posts on Instagram criticizing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Anokhina, currently outside Russia, told RFE/RL on April 18 that before the launching of the probe against her, investigators visited her mother asking about the activist's Instagram account. Anokhina, who founded the Marem human rights center in Daghestan, is known for her activities defending the rights of women and the LGBT community in the mostly Muslim region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russian Colonel Fined For Demanding Washing Machine From Subordinate
A military court in Moscow on April 18 fined a colonel from Russia's General Staff 40,000 rubles ($490) for demanding a washing machine from the chief of a local enlistment center responsible for recruiting soldiers for the ongoing war in Ukraine. Colonel Ivan Mertvishchev was found guilty of "attempted fraud." He was initially charged with extorting a bribe, for which he could have faced up to 12 years in prison. Mertvishchev was arrested in November 2022 as he received the washer from the officer, who had alerted the authorities about the deal. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Adds Norwegian Environmental Group Bellona To List Of 'Undesirable' Organizations
Russia has declared the Norwegian nongovernmental environmental group Miljostiftelsen Bellona an "undesirable" organization amid an ongoing crackdown on international and domestic NGOs, civil society, and independent journalists. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on April 18, saying that the group's activities "are aimed at undermining the Russian economy, discrediting the authorities' domestic and foreign policies, and destabilizing the social and political situation in the country. It also poses a threat to the foundation of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation." To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Chinese National Arrested In Pakistan Charged With Blasphemy
A Chinese man has been arrested in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province after an angry mob accused him of blasphemy and tried to enter a camp near the construction site of the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan, which involves both Chinese and Pakistani workers. The police filed a blasphemy charge against the Chinese man, identified as Mr. Tian, local police chief Naseer Khan said on April 18. Khan said Tian reprimanded two Pakistani workers for spending too much time praying. Some workers claimed he had insulted the Prophet Muhammad. China's Embassy in Pakistan said it was verifying the situation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Pakistani Landslide Kills Two Near Afghan Border Crossing
A landslide that occurred early on April 18 in northwestern Pakistan near the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan killed at least two people and buried dozens of trucks that were waiting to cross the border, officials said. Rescuer Malik Ashfaq told RFE/RL the incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time. Ashfaq said it was not yet known how many people were still buried under the landslide. Police said firefighters and rescuers were trying to save people buried by the landslide, which was apparently triggered by lightning amid heavy rain. The Torkham border crossing is a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Zelenskiy Visits Frontline Town After Kremlin Says Putin Toured Occupied Ukrainian Regions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian forces near the front line in the eastern region of Donetsk where heavy fighting has been under way, the president's office said on April 18, just hours after the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a rare trip to the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk.
Zelenskiy toured the Ukrainian military's advanced positions in Avdiyivka, which together with Bakhmut and Maryinka has been the focal point of Russia's monthslong offensive that was met with fierce resistance by Kyiv's forces, the presidential office said on April 18.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy met with troops, thanking them for their service, and presented them with military awards, his office said.
The announcement came just hours after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin visited Russian military headquarters in Kherson and Luhansk.
"The president is conducting inspections of military headquarters and is getting current firsthand information on the spot about progress in the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, using the term Moscow has coined to describe its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Twitter that Putin was touring "the occupied and ruined territories to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time."
The Kremlin also released footage purportedly showing Putin receiving reports from military commanders in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson before traveling by helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region.
Russia in September announced the annexation of Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya, Ukrainian regions -- following what were widely considered to be sham referendums -- that Moscow only partially controls, in a move rejected by most of the world as illegal.
The footage released by the Kremlin could not be independently verified.
Peskov told journalists that the president made the trip on April 17, although in the original Kremlin video, according to the Agentsvo publication, Putin could be seen and heard saying Orthodox Easter, celebrated on April 16, "will" be coming. However, the word "will" appears to have been subsequently edited from the footage.
"It was yesterday," Peskov told journalists on April 18.
"The fact is that our Easter lasts 40 days and we continue celebrating it, now we have Easter week."
On the battle front, Russian forces used aircraft to unleash fresh assaults on Ukrainian positions in the eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said on April 18.
Indiscriminate shelling of Luhansk and Kherson killed several civilians and caused extensive infrastructure damage, according to regional officials.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 70 enemy attacks on Bakhmut and Maryinka, which remain the epicenter of hostilities, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily report.
IN PHOTOS: Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front line in Bakhmut are rotated out for some much-needed rest and recuperation before they are sent back in.
The battle for Bakhmut in particular has turned into one of the bloodiest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with both sides reportedly suffering heavy casualties.
In the Luhansk region, Russian shelling killed at least three people and wounded one in the village of Novoyehorivka, the head of the regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, said on April 18.
Lysohor said that in recent days Russian forces have been continuously using aircraft to bomb liberated settlements in the area.
In the Kherson region, one person was killed and several others were wounded by Russian shelling, according to Oleh Prokudin, head of the regional military administration.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
G7 Vows 'Severe Costs' For Those Helping Russia In Ukraine
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economic powers have warned that those helping Russia wage war in Ukraine would face "severe costs" as they offered a united front on another key policy challenge: China. After two days of talks in the Japanese mountain resort town Karuizawa, the top diplomats unveiled no new sanctions on Moscow over its invasion but pledged to crack down on those helping Russia evade the measures and acquire weapons. Their final statement sparked a furious reaction from China, which said it had been "maliciously slandered and smeared."
Ukraine Skeptical Over Efforts To End War With Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has cast doubt on efforts to bring about peace in his country's war with Russia, saying during a visit to Iraq that Moscow "wants war." Kuleba’s visit to Baghdad comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the Iraqi capital in February. At a joint press conference, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad was ready to "help the two parties to first reach a cease-fire, then to start discussions." However, Kuleba appeared doubtful, saying Russia “is seeking war. And this is the biggest impediment...on the way to peace." (AFP)
Moldova Tells Moscow Not To Meddle After Barring Russian Governor
Moldova has told Russian politicians not to meddle in its internal affairs after barring a Russian delegation from entering the country ahead of a regional election. A delegation led by Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Russia's Tatarstan region, arrived on April 17 in an official Tatarstan government plane but was not allowed off the aircraft. Police said in a statement that the trip aimed to bolster support for a pro-Russian candidate for leader of the semiautonomous Gagauzia region in the April 30 election. Moldova has accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country, which Moscow denies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Warns Companies About Price-Cap Evasion On Russian Oil
The U.S. Treasury Department has published a warning to U.S. companies about possible evasion of a price cap on exported Russian oil, pointing specifically to oil exported through the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and ports in eastern Russia.
The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on April 17 it was aware of reports that ESPO and other crude-oil exports may be trading above the $60-per-barrel price cap imposed by Western countries.
OFAC issued an alert addressing possible price cap evasion, naming Kozmino as one of the ports where Russian oil may be trading above the cap and saying U.S. entities may unwittingly be providing services for those trades.
"These U.S. service providers may be unaware that they are providing covered services involving Russian oil purchased above the price cap, as the non-U.S. persons involved in the exports may have provided incomplete or false documentation or used other deceptive practices," OFAC said.
Under the price-cap scheme, companies based in G7 countries and in the European Union are allowed to provide financial services such as transportation, insurance, and financing for Russian oil and oil products only if they are sold above $60 per barrel.
The price cap was agreed in December as a way to keep Russian oil on the market while reducing oil revenue earned by Russia that could then be used to fund its war in Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department in February published guidance on the implementation of the price cap policy for both Russian crude oil and Russian petroleum products.
The department referred to the guidance in its alert on April 17, stressing that U.S. persons providing covered services "are required to reject participating in an evasive transaction or a transaction that violates the price cap determinations, and to report such a transaction to OFAC."
OFAC said some tankers may be manipulating their automatic identification systems, a practice known as "spoofing," to disguise having called at the port of Kozmino, which is about 85 kilometers southeast of Vladivostok, or other ports on Russia's eastern coastline.
"For example, basic vessel-tracking data may show the tanker at one location, but more sophisticated reporting from maritime intelligence services may show that the vessel called at the port of Kozmino or another eastern port in the Russian Federation," OFAC said.
Spoofing can also be used to mask ship-to-ship transfers carried out to disguise the origin of Russian oil.
OFAC warned that U.S. persons providing services covered by the price cap should view manipulation of the identification system that disguises a tanker's port of call in Russia as evidence of possible evasion of the price cap.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Temporary Protection Permits To Ukrainians Drop In February
The number of temporary protection-status permits issued to Ukrainians in the European Union dropped in most member states in February. EU countries had issued over the course of 2022 more than 4 million permits to Ukrainian nationals, the bloc's statistics institute, Eurostat, said. However, the influx seems to be gradually decreasing, with 19 of the 26 EU members seeing a decline. Poland and Germany, each counting a total of about 1 million asylum seekers coming from Ukraine, saw in February a monthly drop of 3,540 and 3,080 permits to 24,905 and 25,125, respectively. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
White House Says Brazilian Leader's Comments Parrot Russian, Chinese Propaganda
The White House has sharply criticized Brazil after its president accused the United States of encouraging the war in Ukraine, saying he was "parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts."
John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said on April 17 that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's comments over the weekend during trips to China and Abu Dhabi were "simply misguided."
Kirby’s comments came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the Brazilian capital and expressed gratitude for Brazil's approach to pushing for an end to hostilities in Ukraine.
Lavrov told reporters in a press conference that the West has engaged in "a rather tough struggle" to maintain its dominance in world affairs, including economics and geopolitics.
"As for the process in Ukraine, we are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their excellent understanding of this situation’s genesis. We are grateful [to them] for striving to contribute to finding ways to settle it," Lavrov said.
Lavrov spoke after meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who told reporters that Russia accounts for one-quarter of the South American country's fertilizer imports, and that he and Lavrov discussed measures to guarantee the supply.
He also reiterated Brazil's view that sanctions against Russia were causing negative impacts for the global economy, particularly in developing states, and that Brazil supports an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine.
Lula has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine, saying this would mean entering the war. The Brazilian leader says he seeks peace through mediation by a club of nations including Brazil and China, an approach that has irked both Kyiv and the West.
He told reporters on April 16 in Abu Dhabi that two countries -- both Russia and Ukraine -- had decided to go to war. That comment came a day after saying during a trip to China that the U.S. must stop "stimulating" the continued fighting and start discussing peace.
Earlier this month, he suggested Ukraine could cede Crimea to end the war. Ukraine rejected the proposal.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Says Detained Reporter 'In Good Health' After First Consular Visit
The U.S. ambassador to Russia has visited American Evan Gershkovich in a prison in Moscow where the journalist is being held on charges of espionage.
Ambassador Lynne Tracy said on Twitter that she visited The Wall Street Journal reporter in the Lefortovo pretrial detention center on April 17.
"This is the first time we've had access to Evan since he was wrongfully detained over 2 weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release," Tracy said.
The United States had been demanding consular access to Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States hopes to see continued consular access to the reporter.
"It was good to get to see him today and again we want to make sure we can continue to do that," Kirby said.
Gershkovich is planning to appeal against his arrest and detention, Reuters reported, citing court documents.
Moscow's Lefortovo district court on April 18 will hear a complaint filed by Gershkovich against the decision to keep him in custody while the case is being investigated, according to a court document cited by Reuters.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex.
The Wall Street Journal and the United States have denied he was involved in espionage.
The U.S. State Department on April 10 designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release. U.S. President Joe Biden has also called on Russia to release him, along with international journalist organizations.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Women, Girls Continue To Defy Hijab Crackdown
Despite a new plan by the Iranian police to crack down more severely on those opposing the wearing of the hijab -- the head covering compulsory for Muslim women -- reports and images published on social media indicate that a significant number of Iranian women and girls continue to resist the measures.
On April 17, psychology and social-science students from Tehran University gathered to protest policies controlling clothing and the security forces' pressure to enforce the compulsory wearing of the hijab on campus.
Iranian women opposing the hijab also continued to post pictures of themselves without the compulsory scarf on social media, in a challenge of the new police plan to identify culprits by using smart cameras.
The commander of the Islamic republic's police force had threatened that starting on April 16, the police would use closed-circuit television cameras and smart systems in cities to identify women without the hijab and send repeat offenders to "judicial courts."
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Following protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September in custody for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women, many women and girls in Iran have openly opposed the imposed dress code, appearing in public without a hijab.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies, while some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Families Of Flight PS752 Victims Criticize Iran's Judiciary For 'Show Trial'
An association representing the families of those killed in the downing of a Ukrainian commercial flight by Iran more than two years ago has criticized the verdicts issued in Iran against the alleged perpetrators as a "show trial."
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people on board.
Days after official denials, Iran admitted that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.
On April 16, Iran said it had sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the downing of flight PS752, including a commander who was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
The other nine received prison terms of one to two years, but none of the names were disclosed in the judiciary's report.
In a statement, the association of the victims' families called the verdict a "show trial," accusing the judiciary of holding closed court sessions and insulting the victims' families.
The statement said the Iranian judiciary did not pursue the main perpetrators and commanders of the crime and produced 10 defendants without establishing their identity.
Most of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, but 11 of them were citizens of Ukraine. The families have demanded transparency and accountability. The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, but some families have refused the money.
More than 70 members of the victims' families withdrew their complaints at various stages of the trial and did not recognize the jurisdiction of the court before the verdict was issued.
The association called on the countries that lost people in the incident -- Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine -- to formally lodge a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice and support the association's complaint in the International Criminal Court.
The statement also called for adding the IRGC to a list of terrorist groups and for the Canadian police to reopen the criminal investigation into the incident.
Canada said last year that it found no evidence of premeditation in the downing of the airliner. A Canadian court awarded $84 million to the families of six of the victims.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Mayor Wanted For Fraud Says He Has Joined Russian Forces Fighting In Ukraine
Rustyam Abushaev, the mayor of the Russia city of Bolshoi Kamen who is wanted for fraud, says he has joined Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. Abushaev said in a post on Telegram late on April 16 that he was in what the Kremlin has called Russia's "special military operation," and posted a video of himself in combat gear amid the ruins of a residential area that had been leveled by fighting. His claims could not be independently verified. Some analysts have said that, in addition to recruiting prisoners to fight in its war against Ukraine, Russia has also recruited those being held in pretrial detention centers who face criminal charges. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
