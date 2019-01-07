Tajik Family Members Who Perished In Building Collapse In Russia Buried

MALIK GIYOEV, Tajikistan -- Members of a Tajik family killed in the partial collapse of a residential complex in Russia on New Year's Eve have been buried in Tajikistan's south.



Rajabmo Isoeva, 24, and her three children were buried in the village of Malik Giyoev on January 7.



Local authorities were among hundreds of people who came to the funerals.



The bodies of Isoeva and her three children were brought to Tajikistan from Russia late in the evening on January 6.



Isoeva's husband, Shuhrat Ulfatov, remains in a coma in a Russian hospital.



An explosion in the early hours of December 31 sent a section of the 10-story building in the southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk crashing to the ground.



Russian officials said after the completion of the rescue operations on January 3 that the blast, likely caused by a gas leak, killed 39 people.



In Magnitogorsk, on January 7, a farewell ceremony to the last victim of the building collapse was held, the city authorities said.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax