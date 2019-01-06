Accessibility links

Officials Say Most Of Magnitogorsk Apartment Block Where Collapse Occurred Remains Habitable

Dozens of people were killed when part of a Magnitogorsk apartment block collapsed on New Year's Eve.

Authorities in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk plan to tear down two portions of the residential complex where 39 people were killed when one section collapsed on December 31.

Officials said on January 6 that the remaining nine sections of the structure remain habitable.

The seventh entrance of the building collapsed early on New Year's Eve in what authorities are investigating as a natural-gas explosion. The eighth entrance was also damaged and both entrances will be demolished.

An 11-month-old baby is saved from the rubble of the collapsed building in Magnitigorsk.
SEE ALSO:

'My Child Was Hanging By The Sheets': Magnitogorsk Survivor Stories

Officials also said that elevators in most of the remaining sections would be switched on later on January 6.

On January 5, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order allocating 65 million rubles ($967,000) as compensation for victims of the disaster. Local authorities in Chelyabinsk Oblast have allocated 93 million rubles ($1.38 million).

With reporting by TASS

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Svoboda is the leading international broadcaster in Russia. As Russia witnesses increasing control of the media by state authorities, Radio Svoboda has become a key forum for those who lack access to other means of free expression.

