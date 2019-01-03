More Bodies Pulled From Rubble As Death Toll In Russian High-Rise Collapse Hits 38

Search crews in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk have pulled more bodies from the rubble where part of an apartment building collapsed on New Year's Eve, bringing the known death toll to 38.



The Emergency Situations Ministry said on January 3 that three people remained unaccounted for 72 hours after an explosion sent a section of the 10-story building in the southern Urals city crashing to the ground.



Officials say the predawn blast on December 31 likely was caused by a gas leak.



The bodies of 37 of the 38 dead had been identified, according to the ministry. Six children were among those confirmed dead.

Six people -- including an infant whose rescue has been called a miracle -- have been pulled alive from the rubble of the building and hospitalized.



The death toll has progressively risen in the past few days, roughly quadrupling in the last 24 hours.

The prospects of finding more survivors appeared dim, with rescuers battling temperatures as low as minus 20 degree Celsius.



January 2 was an official day of mourning in Chelyabinsk Oblast, where Magnitogorsk -- an industrial city of some 400,000 people about 1,700 kilometers southeast of Moscow -- is located.



Magnitogorsk residents laid flowers and placed candles at the scene of the tragedy, and some Muscovites also laid flowers at the office for the regional government's representative in the capital.



President Vladimir Putin traveled to the site on December 31 and met with local officials before visiting some of the injured at a nearby hospital.



According to the regional government, the explosion took place at 6:10 a.m. local time on December 31 in a complex of apartment buildings that was built in 1973 and houses some 1,100 people.



The Emergency Situations Ministry said that 26 apartments with 46 residents were destroyed in the collapse. In all, 48 apartments from the third to the 10th floor in the building's central part were damaged by the explosion.



Russian authorities have said since shortly after the collapse that a natural-gas explosion was the most likely cause.



But in a statement issued on January 1, the federal Investigative Committee said the authorities were looking into "all possible causes" but added that no signs of a bomb blast have been found.



Two media outlets had cited unnamed sources as saying that possible traces of explosives were found at the site and that the blast that caused the collapse could have been a terrorist act.



The reports, which could not be independently verified, also linked the building collapse with an incident late on January 1 in which a van caught fire some 3 kilometers from the site, killing three people.



Officials said the fire may have been caused by a gas-canister explosion.



Several deadly apartment-building explosions in Russia in the past 25 years have been blamed on militants from the North Caucasus. Household-gas blasts have also been blamed for many such disasters.

