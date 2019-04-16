Tajik President To Visit Russia, Hold Talks With Putin

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is due to arrive in Moscow on a two-day official visit, the Kremlin says.

Rahmon will pay an official visit to Russia on April 16-17 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on April 15.

"The talks will address key issues relating to bilateral relations and measures to further develop mutually profitable cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as others. The negotiation participants will exchange opinions on vital regional issues," the statement said.

Rahmon and Putin are expected to sign a number of documents during their Moscow talks.

Russia's ambassador to Dushanbe, Igor Lyakin-Frolov, said the documents the two countries will sign during the Tajik president's visit will particularly make it possible to improve the supply of Tajik agricultural goods to Russia.

Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry, in turn, said agreements on cooperation in the migration sector were also to be signed.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS