Tajik Villager Killed In Dispute Over Road Near Kyrgyz Border

There's been a deadly clash between villagers along a disputed section of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border after Kyrgyzstan restarted construction work on a controversial road in the area.

The March 13 clash near Tajikistan's Vorukh exclave in the Ferghana Valley was between residents of the Kyrgyz village of Ak-Sai and the Tajik village of Mehnatobod.

The main directorate of the Tajik Border Guards says 43-year-old Tajik villager Husein Hakimov was shot dead and 11 other Tajik citizens were hospitalized.

It says the clash began when dozens of Kyrgyz and Tajik villagers confronted and threw stones at each other near the construction site.

Tajik authorities say the violence escalated, and gunshots were fired, after a storage shed of a Kyrgyz villager and a flour mill belonging to a Tajik villager were set ablaze.

Kyrgyzstan says one Kyrgyz villager from Ak-Sai was hospitalized.

Kyrgyzstan has been attempting to build a new stretch of road in the area for years, stopping and restarting construction work repeatedly while negotiators from the two countries try to reach a formal border-delineation agreement.

Tajikistan insists the proposed path of the road cuts through disputed territory, and that the road should not be built until a deal is reached on the exact location of the border.

Officials from both countries said the latest outburst of violence was under control and that construction work on the road had, once again, been halted while negotiators discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's parliament on March 14 announced it was launching an official hearing on "the situation along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border."

Many border areas in Central Asian former Soviet republics have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan meet.