DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's first-ever Olympic champion, hammer thrower Dilshod Nazarov, withdrawn from the world championships over a failed doping test.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping and other integrity issues in international athletics, said on its website that Nazarov was added to the list of doping suspects on September 24.

According to the site, Nazarov and other athletes on the list are "suspended temporarily...prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the IAAF [International Association of Athletic Federations] Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct."

The statement says that the move was triggered by a retesting of a sample from the 2011 IAAF World Championships, which indicated that Nazarov might have used the banned substance turinabol, adding that the case's status was "pending before a first instance National Tribunal."

The 37-year-old Nazarov earned the Central Asian country's first-ever Olympic gold medal, winning the men's hammer-throw event at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Ahtam Abdullozoda, the chairman of Tajikistan's Committee for Youth Issues, Sports, and Tourism, refused to comment to RFE/RL on the situation, saying that he had yet to receive official documents on Nazarov's suspension.

Nazarov, who is currently in Qatar, where the world championships will take place on September 27-October 6, was not available for immediate comment.

Muhammadsho Abdulloev, chief of Tajikistan's National Anti-Doping Organization, said that Nazarov "successfully" passed all of the necessary tests after the 2016 Olympics.