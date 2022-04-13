News
Tajik Soldier Wounded In Latest Violence Along Kyrgyz Border Dies
DUSTI, Tajikistan -- A Tajik soldier wounded in the latest shootout at a disputed segment of the border with Kyrgyzstan has died at a hospital.
The governor of the Dusti district in Tajikistan's southern Khatlon region, Davron Nishonzoda, told RFE/RL on April 13 that 27-year-old Zoir Saidumarov died shortly after surgery overnight and has been buried in his native district.
Saidumarov was wounded a day earlier when two shootings occurred on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. A Kyrgyz border guard and a Kyrgyz civilian were also wounded.
The governor of Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Batken, Abdikarim Alimbaev, said on April 13 that Kyrgyz-Tajik talks on the situation ended overnight with an agreement to withdraw additional armed forces from both sides.
"It was agreed that the two sides' police will take joint control over the border segment crossing the Konibodom-Khujand highway. Special explanatory works will be held among locals residing close to the border area to ensure they are aware of the situation," Alimbaev said.
The clashes took place just weeks after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on March 10. No casualties were reported then.
In late January, clashes erupted along a segment of the two countries’ poorly demarcated border in a standoff over a blocked road.
Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said at the time that two civilians were killed and 10 other people -- six security force members and four civilians – were wounded.
Kyrgyz authorities said 12 Kyrgyz nationals were seriously wounded and more than 24,200 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from the area because of the fighting in January.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
In April last year, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Mother Of Fugitive Belarusian Anarchist Sentenced On Disruption Of Social Order Charge
A court in Minsk has sentenced the mother of a fugitive Belarusian anarchist to three years of open prison for taking part in unsanctioned rallies against the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Frunze district court in the Belarusian capital sentenced the 57-year-old Hayane Akhtiyan on April 12 after it found her guilty of taking part in activities that disrupt social order, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said.
The open prison system is known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a name that goes back to the late-1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities, mainly chemical factories, and allowed to live in special dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days, a "khimiya" sentence means that a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
Akhtiyan was arrested in November after police searched her home. She was then sentenced to 10 days in jail on a charge of disobedience to police.
She was not released after she served the 10-day jail term and instead handed a new charge of taking part in activities that disrupt social order as a result of her participation in an unsanctioned anti-government rally.
At the time, pro-government Telegram channels showed Akhtiyan on her knees in front of police officers pleading guilty. A caption accompanying the posts said: "Parents are responsible for their children."
Akhtiyan's son, well-known anarchist Raman Khalilau, left Belarus in 2019 fearing for his safety. Belarusian authorities launched two probes against him and several other anarchists last year accusing them of extremism.
The criminal cases were linked to the activities of Khalilau and his colleagues abroad who were critical of Lukashenka and his government.
Russian Scientist At German University Convicted Of Spying, Handed Suspended Sentence
A German court has handed a Russian scientist a one-year suspended sentence for spying after he admitted to supplying publicly available information on a European rocket program to an employee of the Russian Consulate General in Munich.
The 30-year-old researcher at the University of Augsburg, who has been identified only as Ilnur N., has denied he is an agent of the Russian secret service, saying he did not intentionally do anything wrong as he knew nothing about the activities of the man he spoke with and that the information was already public.
But the presiding judge at the Higher Regional Court in Munich said on April 13 that nonetheless the researcher had "come to terms with the fact that he had done research for a Russian secret service."
The convicted man allegedly received a total of 2,500 euros ($2,700) in cash in exchange for the information he provided.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
With Eye on Russia, Finland, Sweden Move Toward NATO Membership
Finland's prime minister says Helsinki is moving toward a decision on applying to join NATO "within weeks" against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months," Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters in Stockholm on April 13.
Marin's Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson, also signaled a major policy shift for her Nordic nation as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying at the same press conference that the current security situation would be discussed amid reports that Stockholm is also seeking to join the Western security alliance.
Andersson said the assessment of Sweden’s security needs would be “thorough but quick.”
One or both countries joining NATO would be a tectonic change for Europe’s security, and an indication of just how rattled many European nations are by the Russian invasion.
Both Sweden and Finland have steadfastly neutral, though they have often cooperated or held joint exercises with NATO in the past.
“The European security architecture has changed fundamentally as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Marin told reporters at a news conference.
The Svenska Dagbladet newspaper and other Swedish media reported earlier that Andersson and her political allies would formally seek NATO membership in June, when the alliance is set to hold its next summit. Andersson did not comment on the reports.
In Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, lawmakers are expected to hold a formal debate later this week after the release of a government-commissioned report on NATO membership.
Alexander Stubb, a former Finnish prime minister, has said he believes a membership application is "a foregone conclusion."
Even before Russia’s February 24 invasion, public opinion in Finland was shifting toward supporting NATO membership.
Any membership bid must be accepted by all 30 NATO members, a process that could take four months to a year to complete.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that Russia would take measures to "rebalance the situation" in the event of Finland joining the alliance.
With reporting by AFP
Lucrative Tashkent Land Plot Sold To Relative Close To Uzbek President
A lucrative plot of Tashkent land belonging to a major Uzbek steel plant has been sold to a company close to President Shavkat Mirziyoev’s son-in-law, at a fraction of its market value, documents showed.
The findings are the latest in a series of revelations about shady business deals that have plagued the privatization campaign by the Mirziyoev government, which has sought to modernize Uzbekistan’s economy and attract private investment.
The process has been troubled by persistent reports of sweetheart deals that have benefited government insiders and even relatives of Mirziyoev and his family.
In early February, the Agency for State Property, which is overseeing the entire privatization process, announced that a 6-hectare property in Tashkent belonging to the Uzmetkombinat steel mill had been sold to the Golden House Development group for 74 billion som ($6.9 million).
Uzmetkombinat is a major steel producer, one of the largest in Central Asia.
The buyer, Golden House Development, is controlled by Orient Group, which is owned and controlled by the younger brother of Mirziyoev’s son-in-law. The son-in-law, Otabek Umarov, married Mirziyoev’s daughter, Shahnoza, in 2007.
After Mirziyoev became Uzbekistan’s president in 2016, Orient Group started receiving significant amounts from the country's Sovereign Welfare Fund.
An earlier RFE/RL investigation found that between 2016 and 2020, Orient Group companies, businesses, and projects received about $161 million in funds from the Sovereign Welfare Fund through a company called Uzbek Oman Investment.
Officials close to the government told RFE/RL that the price for the Tashkent land was "ridiculously" low and the real valuation of the territory was more than 10 times that amount,
According to the officials, it was not clear what was the initial price offered at the tender, which was not transparent.
A representative of the Agency for State Assets defended the auction, telling RFE/RL it had been held in an open manner and none of the participants offered more than 74 billion som for the lot in question.
Separately, documents obtained by RFE/RL show that Uzmetkombinat's steel production has been sold to companies controlled by Bakhtiyor Fazylov, the de-facto owner of the steel mill itself and a tycoon close to Mirziyoev's inner circle.
According to the documents, instead of being sold through public commodity auctions, the mill’s steel products -- isolator pads used in construction projects and pipes for heating systems – have been sold at lower prices to Fazylov-controlled companies.
A company spokesman told RFE/RL that direct purchase contracts to Fazylov-controlled companies had ended in October, but the government is authorized to make exceptions.
“But I am not sure if any company is now given such a privilege”, he said.
Russia Says 1,000 Ukrainian Marines Surrender In Mariupol; No Confirmation From Ukraine
Russia's Defense Ministry said more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered to Russian forces in the besieged port of Mariupol, but Ukrainian officials said they could not comment or confirm the claim.
If verified, the surrender would be a major blow to Ukrainian efforts to hold Mariupol, which has been the site of brutal, street-to-street fighting since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"In the city of Mariupol...1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on April 13.
Russian state news television channel Rossiya-24 showed video of soldiers marching with their hands up that it said were Ukrainian marines who had surrendered. Similar video footage was circulating on the social media accounts of pro-Kremlin bloggers.
The videos could not be independently verified.
The office of Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskiy did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment, nor did the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Reuters quoted a ministry spokesman as saying he had no information on whether the reports were true.
Vadym Denysenko, an aide to the Ukrainian interior minister, rejected the Russian claim, telling Current Time that it hadn't been confirmed by the Ukrainian military.
Oleksei Arestovych, another aide to Zelenskiy, posted acontradictory statement on Facebook, claiming instead that the 36th Marine Brigade had broken fighting lines and had joined units from the Azov Battalion, another military unit that has been battling to defend the city.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the surrender occurred at the Illiych Iron and Steel Works and that 151 wounded troops were treated on the spot and taken to Mariupol's city hospital.
Earlier on April 13, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen strongman whose soldiers have been at the vanguard of the Russian assault on Mariupol, also said that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in the city.
U.S. Rights Report Warns Of Global 'Backsliding,' As Blinken Slams Russia Over Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has decried an “alarming recession of democracy” and respect for human rights in many parts of the world over the past year, with governments growing “more brazen” in reaching across borders to threaten and attack critics.
“In few places have the human consequences of this decline been as stark as they are in the Russian government’s brutal war on Ukraine,” Blinken said in remarks on the release of the U.S. State Department’s 2021 global human rights report.
“Governments are locking up more critics at home…. We’ve also seen a rise in governments arbitrarily detaining individuals to try to gain leverage in bilateral relationships, to use them as human pawns,” he added.
Blinken also denounced rights violations in China, which he accused of perpetrating "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims, and in Afghanistan, where he said the Taliban is increasing the "arbitrary detentions of women, protesters, and journalists" since it regained power in August 2021.
While the report looks at almost 200 countries around the world, Blinken also noted that the United States faces “challenges” on human rights as well.
But he rejected criticism from human rights organizations who say the administration of President Joe Biden, which has said it centers its foreign policy around human rights, has failed to put enough pressure on some U.S. allies.
"Whether a country is a friend or one with which we have real differences, the measuring stick we apply is the same," he said. "That reflects a core principle of human rights: they're universal."
Russia Claims 1,000 Ukrainian Marines Surrender; Polish, Baltic Leaders Head To Kyiv To Bolster Zelenskiy
Russia’s Defense Ministry says more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered to Russian forces in the besieged port of Mariupol, a claim Ukrainian officials said they could neither comment on nor confirm.
If verified, the surrender would be major blow to Ukrainian efforts to hold Mariupol, which has been the site of brutal, street-to-street fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
With convoys of Russian equipment moving in multiple directions toward the eastern Donbas region ahead of an expected offensive there, a top Ukrainian official said there would be no humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians in several locations on April 13.
In a statement on Telegram, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk accused Russian troops of not adhering to the terms of agreements reached to allow the evacuations.
"In the Zaporizhzhya region, the [Russians] blocked evacuation buses, and in the Luhansk region, they are violating the cease-fire," she said.
In Mariupol, Russian state TV on April 13 showed video of troops marching with their hands up that it said were Ukrainian marines who had surrendered. Similar video footage was circulating on the social media accounts of pro-Kremlin bloggers. The videos could not be independently verified.
"In the city of Mariupol...1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered," the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.
Zelenskiy’s office did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment, nor did the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Reuters quoted a ministry spokesman as saying he had no information on whether the reports were true.
Vadym Denysenko, an aide to the Ukrainian interior minister, rejected the Russian claim, telling Current Time that it hadn't been confirmed by the Ukrainian military.
Oleksei Arestovych, another aide to Zelenskiy, posted a contradictory statement on Facebook, claiming instead that the 36th Marine Brigade had broken fighting lines and had joined units from the Azov Battalion, another military unit that has been battling to defend the city.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the surrender occurred at the Illych Iron and Steel Works, and that 151 wounded troops were treated on the spot and taken to Mariupol's city hospital.
Earlier on April 13, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen strongman whose soldiers have been at the vanguard of the assault on Mariupol, also said that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered.
Mariupol has also been the site of alleged chemical weapons use, something that international experts voiced concern about.
In his nightly address on April 12, Zelenskiy highlighted the unconfirmed reports, saying that while experts try to determine what the substance might be, “the world must react now.”
Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, said it was possible phosphorus weapons -- which are not classified as chemical weapons -- had been used in Mariupol.
Poland’s president, and the leaders of the three Baltic nations, headed to Kyiv on April 13 in a trip to bolster Zelenskiy’s government. They are the latest in a growing number of European leaders who have trekked to Ukraine in a show of support.
Russian forces were thwarted in the first phase of the war, failing to take Kyiv or other major Ukrainian cities, amid fierce defense from the Ukrainians, who have been increasingly well-armed with Western weaponry.
Russian military commanders are now shifting forces and gearing up for a new offensive in the Donbas region, where war has been ongoing since 2014. The region borders Russia, meaning it will be easier to supply and replenish troops.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the campaign, which has been met with punishing Western economic sanctions that are expected to push Russia’s economy into deep contraction this year.
Speaking on April 12 alongside Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Putin asserted that the Russia “had no other choice” than to invade, saying the campaign was aimed to protect people in parts of eastern Ukraine and to “ensure Russia’s own security.”
He pledged it would “continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the goals that have been set.”
In the United States, Biden on April 12 characterized Russia's war as "genocide" and accused Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea” of being Ukrainian.
Pressed later by reporters, he clarified the comment, saying he called it genocide "because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting."
He added that lawyers can decide whether it qualifies as genocide, "but it sure seems that way to me."
In Washington, a senior U.S. defense official said the Biden administration was preparing yet another package of military aid, possibly totaling up to $750 million.
U.S. media reported that the Pentagon was also set to convene a meeting of leading U.S. arms manufacturers on April 13, to discuss way to speed up the production of existing weapons and develop new ones to help Ukraine.
Among the U.S. and NATO weapons that experts say have greatly helped the Ukrainians are Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger antiaircraft missiles, and drones, including new so-called "kamikaze" Switchblade drones. Ukrainian forces have also received ammunition, flak jackets, night-vision goggles, first-aid kits, and other equipment.
In his nightly speech, Zelenskiy said evidence of “inhuman cruelty” toward women and children in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv continued to surface, including alleged rapes.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Chief UN Envoy In Bosnia Asserts Power In Suspending Serb Entity's Property Law
The top international official in Bosnia-Herzegovina has suspended a law seen as an attempt by Republika Srpska to transfer state property from Bosnia to the Serb entity.
On April 12, Christian Schmidt, who heads the UN Office of the High Representative (OHR) in Bosnia, declared the law passed in February in the Bosnian Serb assembly unconstitutional.
It is the first time that Schmidt has used the power of the OHR to change a law. His decision, published on the OHR website, takes effect immediately.
“Only the state of [Bosnia] can dispose of state property," Schmidt told a news conference in Sarajevo, adding that he suspended the application of the law until the Constitutional Court’s assessment.
He called on Bosnian politicians to sit down and discuss the future of state property and reach a reasonable solution.
"Everyone in this state will get their fair share, whether it's the entities or the cantons. But there must be no unilateral decisions," Schmidt said.
Those who do not respect his decisions will bear the legal consequences, he said, adding that he had used his executive powers “to lead the country forward and bring some people to their senses."
Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik rejected Schmidt's decision, saying the property of Republika Srpska “remains the property of Republika Srpska.”
Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb entity from the rest of Bosnia.
"The best sons of the Republika Srpska did not die so that the unelected German Christian Schmidt would spend what they gave the most for," Dodik told the Bosnian Serb news agency Srna.
But Sefik Dzaferovic, chairman of the Bosnian presidency, said the OHR's decision was "important for preserving the peace and stability that Milorad Dodik has seriously questioned over the past six months."
Republika Srpska is threatening Bosnia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with their “secessionist decisions,” Dzaferovic said.
The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo said Republika Srpska’s refusal to participate "in good faith" in state-level institutions and in state property negotiations left the international community no choice but to act.
"It is unfortunate that Republika Srpska entity leaders have refused to engage constructively on state property and have instead decided to take anti-Dayton, unconstitutional, unilateral action," the embassy said on Twitter.
Bosnia's government consists of two highly autonomous entities -- Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation -- that share some joint institutions and has a central government that ties both together in a fragile state. The structure was established by the U.S.-brokered Dayton peace accords that ended the 1992-95 ethnic war.
Under the Dayton accords, the UN High Representative has the authority to suspend laws and officials viewed as violating the peace deal.
Britain slapped Dodik and Bosnian Serb President Zeljka Cvijanovic with sanctions on April 11 for attempting to undermine the legitimacy of Bosnia-Herzegovina by pushing policies that amount to "de facto secession." Dodik was sanctioned by the United States earlier this year.
Mladen Bosic, delegate in the Bosnian parliament, told RFE/RL that the developments on the property law made it “obvious” that the United States, Britain, and Germany “have embarked on a more concrete activity in the Western Balkans” due to Russia’s influence in the area.
It is “very possible that all this has to do with what is happening in Ukraine,” Bosic said.
With reporting by AP
Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk, Close Putin Friend, Captured After More Than Month On The Run
Ukrainian special forces have captured the leader of a pro-Russian political party who fled in late February while out on bail, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced.
Zelenskiy on April 12 posted a photo on Facebook of a disheveled Viktor Medvedchuk, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in handcuffs as he announced his capture.
Zelenskiy later proposed swapping Medvedchuk for prisoners of war being held by Russian forces. In an address early on April 13, he said it was important for security and military forces to consider such a possibility.
Medvedchuk, who led the Opposition Platform -- For Life party, which advocated closer ties to Russia, was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and financing terrorism.
The 67-year-old Medvedchuk denies the charges and calls them politically motivated.
Medvedchuk, who tapped Putin to be the godfather of his child, is one of Ukraine's wealthiest people, with a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
He owns energy assets in Russia, which launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine placed sanctions on Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took off the air three television stations it said belonged to him for promoting Russian propaganda.
He was later charged and put under 24-hour house arrest, pending trial. However, the judge in the case allowed Medvedchuk to post bail and be released from house arrest.
Medvedchuk was placed under sanctions by the United States in 2014 for undermining democracy in Ukraine.
UN Watchdog 'Concerned' Over Reports Of Chemical Weapons Use In Ukraine
The UN's chemical-weapons watchdog says it is "concerned" about unconfirmed reports of the use of chemical weapons in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is closely monitoring the situation, it said.
"The Technical Secretariat of the OPCW...is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol, which has been carried in the media over the past 24 hours," the OPCW said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would not be possible to draw firm conclusions about whether Russian forces have used chemical weapons in Mariupol.
Members of the U.S. Congress who have also been monitoring the situation said during a trip to Poland on April 12 said that the United States and its allies would not stand by if chemical weapons were used in Ukraine.
The United States is investigating reports that a poisonous substance has been dropped in Mariupol, the lawmakers said, but they cautioned that determining the nature of any attack in Mariupol could take time.
"We're taking those reports seriously and I know the United States government and others are trying to determine if that did indeed occur," Representative Jason Crow (Democrat-Colorado) said.
Crow said the administration "has been very clear that the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also addressed the reports about chemical weapons coming from Mariupol.
"We're not in a position to confirm anything, I don't think Ukrainians are either," Blinken told reporters.
He added that Washington had "credible information" that Russian forces may use a variety of riot-control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents. These would be aimed at causing symptoms to weaken or incapacitate Ukrainian fighters and civilians in Mariupol, he said.
"We share that information with...Ukraine and other partners," Blinken said. "And we're in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually is happening."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Latest Shoot-Out Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Increases Tensions
Kyrgyzstan's Border Guard Service says some guards have been withdrawn from an area along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border where shooting broke out on April 12 and talks have begun to de-escalate the situation.
The service reported late on April 12 that the situation was relatively stable as the head of the border service in Batken Oblast, Kiyalbek Tolonbaev, and the head of Tajikistan's Sughd branch of the border service, Hikmatullo Pirakov, held talks at the Ovchi-Kalacha checkpoint in Tajikistan.
Two shootings occurred earlier on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. According to Kyrgyz officials, the first was a shoot-out between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards near the village of Maksat in Leilek district, and a Tajik border guard was reportedly wounded.
It was later reported that Tajik border guards, who arrived during the talks, opened fire. A Kyrgyz border guard was wounded in the shoot-out, which lasted 30 minutes. His condition is reported to be critical.
A 27-year-old Tajik soldier was wounded and was operated on, RFE/RL's Tajik Service reports, citing unidentified sources.
The Tajik side reportedly fired mortars at the village of Dostuk in Kyrgyzstan.
Tajik officials have not confirmed the clashes, which took place just weeks after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on March 10. No casualties were reported then.
In late January, clashes erupted along a segment of the two countries' poorly demarcated border in a standoff over a blocked road.
Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said at the time that two civilians were killed and 10 other people -- six security force members and four civilians – were wounded.
Kyrgyz authorities said 12 Kyrgyz nationals were seriously wounded and more than 24,200 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from the area because of the fighting in January.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Batken regional authorities said a meeting of a bilateral delegation headed by Batken Governor Abdikarim Alimbaev and the head of Tajikistan's Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, took place on April 12.
The officials discussed the prevention of conflicts on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, recent events in the border areas, and ways to resolve them.
The delegates signed an agreement on reducing the involvement of additional armed forces in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area.
Ukrainians Discouraged From Returning To Kyiv, Areas Near Capital
It is too early for people who left their homes in Kyiv and surrounding areas to return, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has said, even as the border service said it has seen an uptick in the number of people returning to the country.
The Kyiv region is still facing difficult times, Maylar said, describing the situation as dynamic.
"It is too early to return, even to Kyiv," she said, speaking to reporters by phone.
The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, also said it was not yet recommended that residents of the Kyiv region return home. He suggested that the end of May was a more realistic time for their safe return.
The Kyiv region, including the communities of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel on the outskirts of Kyiv, was liberated early this month.
The comments came as Ukraine's border force said between 25,000 and 30,000 people return to Ukraine each day.
Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told journalists that people who return say they see that the situation is safer, especially in the western regions, and they can no longer stay abroad.
There are more women, children, and elderly people returning than in the early days of the conflict, when those arriving were almost exclusively men, Demchenko added.
The shift comes after Russian forces retreated from near Kyiv in preparation for an expected offensive in the east of the country.
The UN says that more than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Russia launched the attack on February 24. About half crossed into Poland, and the rest went to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova.
Even though the number of people crossing the borders has declined, those who have been crossing have been in a more vulnerable state, have lesser means, and have also had less of a plan as to where they might go, UN refugee agency spokesman Matt Saltmarsh said in Geneva.
Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, according to the UN.
With reporting by AFP
Government Seizes Large Kazakhtelecom Stake From Nazarbaev's Nephew
NUR-SULTAN -- A large stake in Kazakhstan's communications monopoly, Kazakhtelecom, owned by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's nephew has been seized by the government.
The government said on April 12 that the almost 25 percent stake in Kazakhtelecom controlled by the Skyline Investment Company was nationalized, but provided no explanation beyond that.
The Skyline Investment Company was co-founded and controlled by Qairat Satybaldy, Nazarbaev's nephew, who was arrested last month on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
The government' statement on April 12 also said the almost 4 percent stake in Kazakhtelecom controlled by the Alatau Capital Investment company was also taken over by the government.
The announcement comes as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev continues to broadens his power following the removal of Nazarbaev and his clan from the tightly controlled oil-rich country's political scene following the unprecedented anti-government protests in January.
Nazarbayev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Toqaev as his successor.
But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the Central Asian nation.
Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Alia.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
In late February, Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Toqaev has said publicly he wants Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Four Former Doxa Editors Sentenced Over Video Questioning Teachers
MOSCOW -- Four former editors of the Doxa student magazine in Moscow have been sentenced to two years of correctional labor each over a video questioning whether it was right for teachers to discourage students from attending rallies protesting opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's incarceration.
The Dorogomilovsky district court sentenced Armen Aramyan, Natalya Tyshkevich, Alla Gutnikova, and Vladimir Metyolkin on April 12 after finding them guilty of engaging minors in activities that might be "dangerous."
According to Russian legislation, those handed correctional labor sentences must pay the State Treasury a portion of their wages if they are employed. If they are unemployed, they must work at jobs assigned by the Federal Penitentiary Service during the term of their sentence.
The four journalists were detained in mid-April 2021 for questioning at the Investigation Committee after their homes and the magazine's offices were searched after the video was posted online in January 2021.
The video questioned teachers' motives for warning students about the repercussions they could face for participating in two unsanctioned rallies in January 2021 in protest of Navalny's arrest.
Doxa editors say the video was deleted from the magazine's website following a demand from Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor to remove it.
More than 10,000 Navalny supporters were detained across Russia during and after the January rallies.
Many of those detained were either fined or handed jail terms of several days. At least 90 were charged with criminal offenses, and several have been fired by their employers.
Human rights groups have called on Moscow repeatedly to stop targeting journalists because they cover protests or express solidarity with protesters, since both are protected under the right to freedom of expression.
Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on January 17, 2021, upon his arrival from Germany, where he had recovered from a poisoning in August 2020 that several European laboratories concluded was from a military-grade chemical nerve agent.
Navalny has insisted that his poisoning was ordered directly by President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin has denied.
In February, a Moscow court ruled that while in Germany, Navalny had violated the terms of his parole from an old embezzlement case that is widely considered to be politically motivated.
Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence from that case was converted into a jail term, though the court said he will serve 2 1/2 years in prison given the amount of time he had been held in detention.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges in a separate case that Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
Ukraine Says Russian Hackers Tried To Attack Ukrainian Power Grid Again
Ukraine says Russian hackers sought to attack and disable Ukraine's electricity grid for a second time last week but were thwarted.
Government spokesman Victor Zhora said on April 12 that the attack was carried out by "a military hacking team," whose aim was "to disable a number of facilities, including electricity substations."
"They did not succeed, and we're investigating," Zhora said, adding that the attack was likely carried out to support Russia's current military activities in eastern Ukraine.
The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine said in a statement on April 12 that the hacking group, which has been dubbed Sandworm in the past, had deployed data-wiping malware on computers that control high-voltage substations in Ukraine.
The organization, which is one of the government's main cyber-divisions, said hackers succeeded with an "initial compromise" in February.
"The disconnection of electrical substations and the decommissioning of the company's infrastructure was scheduled for Friday evening, April 8, 2022," it said.
Officials managed to prevent the attack from taking place, the organization said.
The statement did not say which Ukrainian energy provider was targeted.
Russia has consistently denied accusations it has launched cyberattacks on Ukraine.
The Slovak cybersecurity firm ESET, which was involved in the investigation, described the malware as an upgraded version of a malicious program that caused power blackouts in Kyiv in 2016.
Sandworm is a hacking group that Western experts and intelligence services assert is linked to Russia's military intelligence service.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Appeals Court Sends Former U.S. Marine's Case Back To Lower Court For Review
A Russian appeals court has sent Trevor Reed’s conviction and 9-year prison sentence back to a lower court, ruling that the former U.S. Marine was not allowed to properly review case materials.
The April 12 ruling by Moscow’s Second Court of Cassations was the latest twist in Reed’s case, which has drawn top-level protests and criticism from U.S. officials.
The 30-year-old from Texas has been in custody since 2019 after being charged with assaulting two Russian police officers. Convicted and sentenced a year later, Reed has denied the allegations and questioned the fairness of the judicial proceedings.
The appeals court said that, once Reed has adequately reviewed the case materials, he will be able to appeal again.
In the meantime, he will remain in custody.
Reed is currently serving his sentence in Mordovia, a region about 350 kilometers east of Moscow with a longstanding reputation for being the location of Russia's toughest prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
He participated in the April 12 hearing by video link.
As the hearing started, Reed said that he does not trust the court, arguing that his case was fabricated and facts and evidence that would prove his innocence have been ignored.
During the hearing, defense lawyer Viktoria Buklova said Reed had sustained a rib injury while in prison, though it was unclear how he was injured. She said he was being treated in a prison infirmary.
"Unfortunately, the justice that Trevor deserves has been denied,” U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who attended the hearing, told reporters afterward.
“His appeal was not decided today, the proceedings continue, and Trevor remains in prison for a crime he didn't commit," he said.
In recent months, Reed went on a hunger strike to protest prison conditions, including being placed in solitary confinement.
His parents have voiced concerns he may have contracted tuberculosis and that his health has been fragile.
Reed is one of three U.S. citizens currently being held in high-profile cases in Russia.
Another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan was sentenced by a court in Moscow to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges. U.S. officials have called that ruling a "mockery of justice.”.
Another American whose detention by Russian authorities has drawn criticism is women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in February at a Moscow airport after authorities said a scan of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing hash oil.
Griner, who played for a Russian professional basketball team, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on illegal-drug charges. She has pleaded innocent.
With reporting by Interfax, CNN, and TASS
Poland Arrests Russian Man On Espionage Charge
A prosecutor-general's office says it has arrested a Russian national on suspicion that he allegedly collected information about Poland's military units, their supplies, and staff members at the request of Russian intelligence.
The prosecutor’s office in the northern Polish city of Gdansk said on April 12 that the suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed in pretrial detention for three months. It gave no further details on the case.
A spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator for Intelligence Services, Stanislaw Zarin, said the suspect was apprehended on April 6 and faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of espionage.
According to the Portal Samorzadowy website, the suspect has lived in Poland for 18 years and owns a business in the country.
With reporting by Portal Samorzadowy
Orthodox Deacon Who Called For End To War In Ukraine Flees Russia
Russian Orthodox deacon Dmitry Bayev, who openly criticized President Vladimir Putin and the government for launching an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has left the country for an unspecified destination amid pressure from security authorities.
Bayev told RFE/RL on April 12 that he left his job at the John the Baptist Church in the city of Kirov a day after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24.
He then placed several posts on the VKontakte social media network calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and for Putin to be brought to justice at an international court.
After that, police searched the 33-year-old deacon's apartment and the Investigative Committee launched a probe against him, accusing him of distributing false information about the use of Russia's armed forces, which, after recently adopted legislation signed by Putin, is a punishable offense that carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
Following that, Bayev says, he left the country along with his family.
In early March, hundreds of Russian Orthodox clerics called for an immediate stop to the war in Ukraine, but the church's leader, Patriarch Kirill, has openly supported the invasion and Putin.
Ukraine Investigating Reports Of Chemical Weapons Attack, Russia Rejects Accusations
Ukraine said it was checking reports that Russia may have used chemical weapons amid heavy fighting in the port city of Mariupol as the United Kingdom warned of a “response” if the information is proven to be true.
Russia has denied the accusations, which follow serious warnings from Western countries of the potential use of a chemical or nuclear weapon in the Ukraine war.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said military authorities were investigating claims in Mariupol that an unspecified number of people were suffering respiratory and neurological illnesses after a drone attack.
"There is a theory that these could be phosphorous munitions," Malyar said in a television interview on April 12 that adding: "Official information will come later."
Phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, but rather an incendiary weapon that causes severe burning. It’s not technically illegal for militaries to use phosphorus, though targeting civilians with any weapon is banned under the Geneva Conventions.
Several other Ukrainian officials were quick to point out that the reports were yet to be confirmed.
The Interfax news agency reported on April 12 that pro-Russia separatist forces in the region also denied using any chemical weapons.
Malyar’s comments came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a general warning that officials were taking “with the utmost seriousness” growing fears that Russia could turn to chemical weapons.
Those fears have mounted as Russian forces encountered fierce Ukrainian resistance since the February 24 invasion, which has killed thousands, both civilian and military, and displaced millions.
In recent days, Russia has shifted its focus from the Kyiv region to the east of Ukraine, with a huge offensive expected there as thousands of troops, tanks, and heavy artillery equipment move toward the region.
James Heappy, Britain’s deputy defense minister, told Sky News on April 12 that London was also trying to verify the reports.
"If they are used at all, then [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond," Heappey said.
"There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response," he added.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on April 11 that Washington was aware of the reports of possible chemical weapons use but could not confirm them.
Fighting has raged in Mariupol for weeks, creating a humanitarian crisis for the thousands of civilians said to be still trapped in the city.
The port is seen as key target for Moscow as its capture would help give Russia a land link between eastern Ukrainian areas controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, Sky News, and Interfax.
EU Adds Airlines Licensed In Russia To Blacklist Over Safety Concerns
Twenty-one airlines licensed in Russia have been blacklisted by the European Union over safety concerns.
The EU's air safety blacklist, updated on April 11, includes companies that are not allowed to operate in the EU because they do not meet international safety standards, the European Union said in a news release.
"The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has allowed Russian airlines to operate hundreds of foreign-owned aircraft without a valid certificate of airworthiness," Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean said in a statement.
"The Russian airlines concerned have knowingly done so in breach of relevant international safety standards. This...poses an immediate safety threat," she said.
The EU list includes all major Russian air carriers, including Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, Rossiya, UTair, and Ural Airlines.
EU airspace is already closed to almost all Russian aircraft under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Valean said the decision was not another sanction against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine but a measure taken on the basis of technical and safety grounds.
The commission said that, after the addition of the 21 Russian airlines, the EU blacklist of carriers banned from EU skies now contained 117 companies. The list includes airlines from Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Sudan.
Part of the EU sanctions against Russia prohibits the sale of spare parts and equipment for Russian airlines. According to EU data, three quarters of Russian commercial aircraft are built in the European Union, the United States, and Canada.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Pope Francis To Visit Kazakhstan In September
Pope Francis will visit Kazakhstan in September, the country's presidency and the Vatican said on April 11.
The pope "confirmed his official visit to Kazakhstan as well as his participation in the Seventh Congress of World and Traditional Religions" scheduled for September 14-15, the presidency said in a statement.
The Vatican press service said the pope confirmed his intention to visit the country during a videoconference.
The interfaith congress is aimed at promoting dialogue between religions. The first congress was held in 2003.
Kazakhstan, a majority Muslim country, is close to Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine against which the pontiff has spoken out several times.
Kazakhstan was rocked in January by deadly riots in which authorities say at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed.
Protests that broke out in town of Zhanaozen in Kazakhstan's southwest over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across the country and led to violent clashes.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called on the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization to send troops in the wake of the protests, which were also directed at former President Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Since the protests, Nazarbaev and a growing number of those around him have lost their official posts, and Toqaev has said he will introduce political reforms.
Francis, 85, has never visited Central Asia since his election in 2013.
The head of the Roman Catholic Church is making several trips abroad in 2022, including Malta this month and Canada in July.
Based on reporting by AFP
Russian Forces Shift Toward Donbas; Conditions Dire In Besieged Mariupol
Russian forces have continued moving toward eastern Ukraine ahead of a major planned offensive in the Donbas region, while conditions in Mariupol remain dire, with thousands of civilians reported dead and Russian forces inching toward full control of the port city.
Ukrainian commanders and Western officials say Russia has continued to shift its forces from areas north of Kyiv, and from Belarus, toward Kharkiv and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where fighting has been ongoing since 2014.
Officials expect Russia to mount a new offensive, possibly with the goal of taking the remaining territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are still controlled by Ukrainian government forces.
The death toll from the conflict, which erupted when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, remains unclear.
Ukrainian commanders said on April 12 that 19,500 Russian troops had been killed to date. The most recent official Russian Defense Ministry tally, in late March, was about 1,370.
U.S. officials say publicly that Russia has lost at least 10,000 troops, and privately, U.S. and Western officials put the figure closer to the Ukrainian estimate -- which would mean Russia has lost more troops in Ukraine than it did in the 10 years of the Soviet war in Afghanistan.
Ukraine has not released its own casualty figures, saying it is a state secret, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said publicly in mid-March that about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed.
A U.S. Defense Department official said on April 11 that Russian forces were reinforcing around the Donbas region, including near the town of Izyum, which reportedly fell to Russian troops last week.
A Russian convoy including command and control vehicles, and infantry and helicopter support units, was seen heading for Izyum, the official said.
The official also said more than 60 Russian battalion tactical groups -- each numbering between 800 and 1,000 troops -- were believed to have deployed from Kherson in south-central Ukraine, to the northeast through the Donbas, up to the Russian border.
Russia has also appointed a new general to take unified command of the Donbas offensive, a move Western officials said appeared to be aimed at resolving the confusion and missteps that plagued Russian forces in the first phase of the war.
Mariupol, a major port on the Sea of Azov, has been the site of an intense siege by Russian forces for weeks, and the city now resembles an apocalyptic landscape. Russian forces are fighting street-by-street combat with determined Ukrainian marines and the Azov Battalion.
On April 11, Myhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, said in a post on Twitter that Ukrainian forces were "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol.
Speaking to South Korea's parliament on April 11, Zelenskiy said Russia had "completely destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes".
"Tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have been killed at least," he said according to a transcript from the president’s
office.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko was quoted on April 12 as saying that the latest estimate was that around 21,000 civilian residents of Mariupol have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian and Western officials also said they were investigating reports that a chemical weapon might have been used against Azov fighters and Ukrainian marines in Mariupol.
A U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity was quoted by Reuters on April 12 as saying that the United States did not have information to confirm any movement of chemical agents by Russia in or near Ukraine.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has also suffered major damage, but remains under Ukrainian control. Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional administration, said in a post on Telegram on April 11 that eight people were killed by shelling, but Ukrainian forces continued to defend the city.
Peace talks are all but stalled now, as Zelenskiy's government rejects Russian ultimatums, and the Kremlin shifts its attention to the Donbas. European diplomats have sought, unsuccessfully so far, to try to nudge Russian President Vladimir Putin away from continued onslaught.
Speaking on April 12 during a visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia, Putin called the war and its military objectives "noble," and he predicted Russian forces would be successful.
"Its goals are absolutely clear and noble," Putin was quoted as saying.
Putin asserted again that Russia was forced to invade Ukraine as a way to ensure Russia's security. Among other arguments, the Kremlin has said Ukraine joining NATO would be a critical threat to Russia. For its part, NATO has said Ukraine might join the alliance someday in the future, but not anytime soon.
The Russian leader also again asserted that Russian forces were helping people in Ukraine; an echo of another Kremlin argument that native Russian-speakers in Ukraine were somehow in danger.
"On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself," Putin argued. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision."
Podolyak said peace talks were very hard but they were continuing at the level of working sub-groups. He told Reuters that Russia was trying to put pressure on the talks with its public statements.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Biden Presses India Not To Increase Purchase Of Russian Oil
U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to accelerate purchases of Russian oil, saying doing so would not be in India's interest and could hamper the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine.
Biden, who is seeking to build a wider coalition of nations opposed to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, told Modi during an hourlong video call on April 11 that India's position in the world would not be enhanced by relying on Russian energy sources.
“The president also made clear that he doesn’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy or other commodities,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Biden also told Modi that the U.S. could help India diversify its sources of energy, Psaki said, but did not did not disclose whether India had made any commitments on energy imports.
As the U.S. and other nations try to cut off Moscow's energy income, India has stepped up recently with a major purchase.
India also signaled restraint when it was among 58 countries that last week abstained from a U.S.-led effort to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations.
The call was characterized as “warm” and “candid,” but the White House could not say if India stood with the United States in fully condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the choice ultimately rested with Modi's government.
Biden opened the video conversation by emphasizing the defense partnership between the two countries and by saying that the United States and India are going to “continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war" on food and other commodities.
“The root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family, of friendship, and of shared values,” Biden said.
During the call Modi called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and noted that an Indian student lost his life during the war. He said he has spoken with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, appealing to both for peace.
Also on April 11, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met in person with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Austin appealed to India to act together with fellow democracies, saying now more than ever “democracies must stand together to defend the values that we all share.”
Blinken and Jaishankar said India's defense modernization needs were a key topic that they discussed at length.
"Today we are able and willing to be a partner of choice with India across virtually every realm," Blinken said at a joint news conference following the talks.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Opposition Activist Kara-Murza Sentenced To 15 Days In Jail
Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian opposition activist, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for disobeying a police order.
The Khamovniki district court in Moscow pronounced the sentence on April 12, a day after Kara-Murza was arrested by police outside his home.
According to Kara-Murza's lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, the police said at the hearing that the politician "behaved inadequately after seeing police officers, changed the trajectory of his movement, started moving faster, ignored the officers' demand to stop, and tried to escape."
Prokhorov rejected the police account, saying that Kara-Murza was met by police officers at the entrance to his apartment block and they detained him right after he stepped out of his car.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The arrest comes amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which started on February 24.
Kara-Murza has built substantial support among U.S. lawmakers over the years, who have championed his case.
"The United States is troubled by Russian authorities' detention today in Moscow of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in in a post on Twitter. "We are monitoring this situation closely and urge his immediate release."
The investigative group Bellingcat found that Kara-Murza had been followed by Russian security agents who were also allegedly involved in the poisoning of another opposition figure, Aleksei Navalny.
Subscribe