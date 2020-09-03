Tajikistan's Ruling Party Officially Nominates President Rahmon To Run For Sixth Term

DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's ruling People's Democratic Party has officially nominated President Emomali Rahmon, already the longest-serving leader in the former Soviet Union, to run for another term.



Rahmon was not present at the party's September 3 congress when the decision to nominate the 67-yar-old incumbent for the October 11 election was made.



According to government officials, Rahmon was not present because he was taking part in ceremonies devoted to the 25th anniversary of the National Guard.



Independent journalists were not allowed to attend the congress.



The Federation of Independent Trade Unions and the Union of Tajikistan's Youth nominated Rahmon to run for the presidency.



There has been speculation that Rahmon, who has been president since 1992, would bow out to clear the way for his son, Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali, to run for the presidency.



Once his candidacy is formally registered, Rahmon will join five other candidates who have entered the race.



Many in the tightly-controlled former Soviet republic expect that Rahmon will be announced the winner again.



In Tajikistan's last presidential election, in 2013, Rahmon was reelected by a landslide, with 84 percent of the vote.



None of Tajikistan's five presidential elections won by Rahmon has been deemed free and fair by Western election observers.

