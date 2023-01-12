News
Sextuplets Born In Tajikistan Die One Day After Birth
Sextuplets born in Tajikistan's northern Sughd region on January 11 have died within a day of their birth, maternity clinic officials told RFE/RL. According to physician Nuria Dadoboeva, the mother of four girls and two boys gave birth to the children only six months into her pregnancy. The mother, 26-year-old Muborak Sohibova, who has two other children, remains in the hospital under medical supervision. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Belarus Detains Opposition Activist, Former Presidential Candidate Dzmitryeu
MINSK -- Andrey Dzmitryeu, a prominent Belarusian activist who ran against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in a 2020 presidential election, has been detained as authorities continue to crack down on dissent and civil society in the country.
Dzmitryeu's colleagues and lawyer said on January 12 that the noted politician and former co-chairman of the Havary Praudu (Tell the Truth) opposition movement was detained the previous evening and is currently at the notorious Akrestsina detention center in Minsk.
It remains unclear why and on what charges Dzmitryeu was placed into custody.
The 41-year-old politician ran against Lukashenka in the August 2020 vote on a campaign to establish an interim government and hold another presidential election within one year.
The Central Election Commission said at the time that Dzmitryeu got 1.21 percent of votes.
Lukashenka, who has run the country with an iron fist since 1994, was announced as the winner in the election, which triggered unprecedented mass protests across the country that lasted for several months amid opposition cries that the balloting was rigged.
In the wake of the protests, Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and non-state media outlets and human rights groups.
The opposition and Western governments say Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was driven into exile, won the vote.
Thousands were detained in the subsequent protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
In August last year, police briefly detained Dzmitryyeu on unspecified charges.
In October, Belarusian authorities shut down Dzmitryyeu’s Havary Praudu opposition movement.
With reporting by Nasha Niva and Mediazona
- By AFP
Australia Dumps Afghan Cricket Series Over Taliban Crackdown On Women
Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on January 12, citing Taliban moves to further restrict women's rights. The men's team were due to face their Afghan counterparts in three games in March following a tour to India. However, Cricket Australia said that, after talks with concerned parties that included the Australian government, the series would no longer take place.
Former President Of Russia's Bashkortostan, Murtaza Rakhimov, Dies At 88
Murtaza Rakhimov, once an influential politician who led Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan from 1993 to 2010, has died at the age of 88. Rakhimov's relatives said he died of an unspecified illness on January 11. His resignation in 2010 was announced amid accusations of corruption. Bashkortostan officials said Rakhimov will be buried in Ufa, the capital of the republic, on January 13. Rakhimov's only son, Ural Rakhimov, 61, is one of the wealthiest men in Russia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Russia Adds Self-Exiled Kremlin Critic, Journalist Arkady Babchenko To Wanted List
Dissident Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who once promised to return to Moscow in a U.S.-made Abrams tank, has been added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list on unspecified charges. Babchenko left Russia in 2017 and resided in the Czech Republic for some time before he moved to Ukraine. In 2018, Ukraine's Security Service staged his assassination as part of a sting operation to catch people involved in an alleged Russian plot to kill him. Babchenko left Ukraine in 2019 for an unspecified country. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian story, click here.
RFE/RL Opens Latvia Bureau In Expanded Bid To Counter Kremlin Disinformation
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has opened a new bureau in the Latvian capital, Riga, as part of its efforts to counter Russian disinformation and censorship.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly expressed gratitude to Latvia, saying "we are excited to be able to work together to tackle Russia's malign influence and provide hope to those who are still denied freedom."
Latvian President Egils Levits, U.S. Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile, and other dignitaries were expected to attend the opening of the bureau, which will eventually host facilities for Current Time, a 24/7 Russian-language news platform run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
The Riga office is expected to become one of the company’s largest reporting hubs and will produce Russian-language content, including investigative reports and non-news programming as well as Current Time’s morning show.
It will also produce Russian-language content for audiences in the Baltic countries, wider Europe, and other countries, including a daily news program covering the Baltic region aimed at countering Russian disinformation about the three European Union and NATO members that were once part of the Soviet Union.
RFE/RL closed its offices in Russia in March 2022 in the wake of the Kremlin's decades-long assault on independent media. Since Moscow launched its massive unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most independent national media outlets have either closed down or left the country under government pressure.
Earlier this week, RFE/RL opened a new office in Vilnius, Lithuania, to target audiences in Belarus with content in both Belarusian and Russian in a bid to counter state propaganda and censorship by the government of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
RFE/RL is an editorially independent media company funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress through the U.S. Agency for Global Media. It distributes information in 27 languages to 23 countries where media freedom is restricted or professional journalism is underdeveloped.
Russia Reports First Case Of Contagious Kraken COVID-19 Subvariant
Russia has recorded its first official case of the so-called Kraken subvariant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Rospotrebnadzor state monitoring agency reporting on January 12. The highly contagious subvariant was reported in the Penza region. Kraken, which the World Health Organization on January 4 proclaimed the most transmissible known COVID-19 variant, was first detected in the United States in October. It has since been detected in several European countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says Donetsk Line 'Holding' As Fighting Rages In Soledar
Russia's assault on the salt-mining town of Soledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region continued overnight despite earlier Russian claims that the city had been captured.
Russian forces overnight used artillery, rockets, and aircraft to pummel the city, which is a northeastern suburb of the strategic city of Bakhmut, which could be vulnerable to capture if Soledar is taken.
Satellite imagery of Soledar released by Maxar Technologies on January 11 showed a city devastated by weeks of intense fighting.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily video address that "the Donetsk line is holding" even though Soledar had been "almost completely destroyed by the invaders."
In a separate statement, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also said fighting continues. The statement said in order to bring the entire Donetsk region under its control, the Russian military is attempting both to attack nearby Bakhmut and to disrupt supply routes to Soledar.
Earlier, the Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who heads the ostensibly private Russian mercenary group Vagner, said his forces had captured the city.
"I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian Army.... Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed," he said in a statement on January 11.
RFE/RL could not independently verify any of the assertions.
Also during the night, the Russian military reportedly shelled the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, local Ukrainian officials reported.
WATCH: In the woods of eastern Ukraine, a team of volunteers are scraping the dirt from a corpse and searching for anything that might identify who it was.
The shelling, shortly after 3 a.m. local time, damaged some infrastructure but no casualties were reported, city council official Anatoliy Kurtev said.
Since October, Russia has been carrying out air strikes across Ukraine targeting the electrical grid and other civilian infrastructure and causing disruptions in electricity, water, and heat supplies.
Earlier on January 11, Moscow announced a reorganization of its military command, placing Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation." Gerasimov replaces General Sergei Surovikin, who was named Gerasimov's deputy. Surovikin was made overall commander of the war just three months ago.
In an assessment issued on January 11, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War claimed Russia is suffering from "munitions shortages" that "hinder the ability of Russian forces to sustain offensive operations."
"Russian sources are increasingly…acknowledging that Russia's ammunition and supply shortages are decisively impeding the ability of Russian forces to advance," the assessment stated.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Diplomat Says It's Time To End Diplomatic Stagnation On Normalization Between Kosovo, Serbia
PRISTINA -- Senior U.S. diplomat Derek Chollet, who is visiting the Balkans this week for talks with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia, said normalization talks between Pristina and Belgrade have reached "a critical moment" and it’s time to break the diplomatic stagnation.
Chollet, speaking with reporters on January 11 after talks in Pristina with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin and other leaders, said the United States is willing to expend "diplomatic energy" on "a comprehensive agreement on normalized relations centered at mutual recognition."
"I think it's time for us to get down to the work in hand," he said.
Washington shares a vision of Kosovo fully integrated into Europe-Atlantic structures and sees its diverse multiethnic society as a strength, he told reporters.
"We believe that the government of Kosovo should celebrate that diversity and should establish policies that bring success to all Kosovars, regardless of their ethnicity," he said.
But he stressed that Kosovo must fulfill all obligations under the Brussels Agreement -- the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations -- including the formation of an association of municipalities with majority Serb residents.
"We believe that the association is an urgent issue. It is an urgent issue on the agenda of the dialogue. It has taken on even greater importance after the recent events in the north," Chollet said.
Tensions over Kosovo were heightened last month when ethnic Serbs set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo over the arrest of an ethnic Serb ex-police officer.
The roadblocks were dismantled after Kosovar authorities announced the release of the former policeman, who had been held on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials.
Belgrade and Pristina have been in an EU-led dialogue on the normalization of relations since 2011. Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99 and declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it.
Chollet said that what he heard in Pristina was "a strong desire" of the Kosovo government to engage meaningfully in normalization talks.
"I really expect to see some talks soon, and that’s something we will take tomorrow when I see [Serbian] President [Aleksandar] Vucic," he said.
His message to both Pristina and to Belgrade is that there should be no provocative acts. He said the next meeting between Kurti and Vucic should happen as soon as possible but didn't give a date.
Kurti's press office said the talks with Chollet emphasized the need for active and constructive engagement in dialogue and for intensification of efforts toward the full normalization of relations with mutual recognition at the center.
President Kosovar Vjosa Osmani said in the meeting that the increased engagement of the United States in the dialogue with Serbia is "decisive to ensure a successful result for the benefit of the citizens of Kosovo."
With reporting by Amra Zejneli of RFE/RL's Balkan Service
HRW: 'Litany' Of Human Rights Crises In 2022 Opens Way For New Leadership Model
The human rights crises that unfolded in 2022 caused immense human suffering but also opened new opportunities for global leadership on human rights, the acting executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on January 12 as the organization released its annual world report on human rights.
Tirana Hassan referred to a new model for global leadership on human rights in her introduction to the Human Rights Watch World Report 2023, saying that in a world in which power has shifted, it is no longer possible to rely on a small group of governments in the northern part of the globe to defend human rights.
The responsibility must fall on individual countries -- big and small -- to apply a human rights framework to their policies and then work with each other to protect and promote human rights, she said.
"The past year has demonstrated that all governments bear the responsibility of protesting human rights around the world," Hassan said. "Against a backdrop of shifting power, there is more space, not less, for states to stand up for human rights as new coalitions and new voices of leadership emerge."
The 712-page report looks at the state of human rights in nearly 100 countries where the independent international organization works.
It cites atrocities committed by Russia in its war in Ukraine, China's treatment of Uyghurs, actions by the Taliban that have put millions of Afghans at risk of starvation, and protests in Iran prompted by opposition to the mandatory hijab for women as among the "litany of human rights crises in 2022."
Hassan said the world's mobilization around Russia's war in Ukraine "reminds us of the extraordinary potential when governments realize their human rights obligations on a global scale."
Moscow has accompanied its brutal military actions in Ukraine with a crackdown on human rights and anti-war activists, "throttling dissent and any criticism of Putin’s rule," she said. But one positive outcome of Russia's actions has been to activate the full global human rights system created to deal with such crises.
This extraordinary response showed what is possible for accountability, but the challenge will be for governments to "replicate the best of the international response in Ukraine and scale up the political will to address other crises around the world until there is meaningful human rights improvement."
On Iran, she said the protests against the mandatory use of the hijab are just the most visible symbol of repression.
"The demand for equality triggered by women and schoolgirls has morphed into a nationwide movement by the Iranian people against a government that has systematically denied them their rights, mismanaged the economy, and driven people into poverty," she said.
Hassan also blasted U.S. President Joe Biden, who she said "eviscerated" his pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" over its human rights record with a "bro-like fist bump with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman."
She also said the Biden administration, despite its rhetoric about prioritizing democracy and human rights in Asia, has tempered criticism of abuses and increasing authoritarianism in India, Thailand, the Philippines, and elsewhere in Southeast Asia for security and economic reasons.
Russia's Vagner Group Says Body Of Missing Briton Found In Ukraine
Russia's Vagner Group said members of its forces found the body of one of two British volunteer aid workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine. A statement issued on January 11 by the group did not identify the man but said documents belonging to the Britons had been found with him. The statement included a photo that appeared to show passports bearing the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, the two missing workers. Ukrainian police had announced on January 9 they were looking for the pair after they went missing. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Prison Authorities Refuse To Transfer Navalny To Infirmary For Treatment Of Illness
Prison authorities have refused to transfer Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny from punitive confinement to the penal colony's infirmary to get treatment for flu symptoms, according to social media posts on January 11 by people close to the opposition politician.
According to the posts, the prison administration explained its refusal by referring to a flu outbreak in the penitentiary, saying that Navalny may get the flu if placed in the overcrowded rooms in the infirmary.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said for several days that Navalny has a heavy cough and a fever. Kobzev said on January 10 that the prison guards had refused to pass on medicine to his client.
Navalny said last week that he was placed in solitary confinement for the 10th time since August.
According to Navalny, the guards added a person to his cell but then kept him separate for one day. The person was returned to his cell with flu symptoms, and Navalny then started feeling sick.
Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, wrote on Instagram on January 11 that her husband is not allowed to lie on a bed in the punitive cell, which makes his situation even worse.
"Are you humans at all? What is happening in your heads? How do you live, enjoying intentionally infecting a person and depriving him of treatment and medicine?" Navalnaya wrote, addressing the penal colony’s guards.
On January 10, a group of Russian physicians urged President Vladimir Putin "to stop torturing Navalny" in prison and allow doctors from medical institutions outside the prison to examine him and transfer him to a regular hospital for treatment if need be.
The outspoken Putin critic is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at Penal Colony No. 6 in the region of Vladimir, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Death Sentence Of Iranian-British Citizen Confirmed, Wife Fears Execution Imminent
Iran's Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence of former Defense Ministry official Alireza Akbari, a dual Iranian-British citizen, on spying charges and transferred him to solitary confinement, raising fears his execution may be imminent.
The Intelligence Ministry said on January 11 Akbari was sentenced for spying, calling him "one of the most important infiltrators" of classified materials in the country. He has denied the allegations.
Akbari's wife confirmed she had been informed of the sentence, and in an interview with BBC's Persian service, said her husband, who has been in prison since 2019, had been taken to solitary confinement and asked her to come to the prison for a "final meeting."
The BBC also said it had obtained an audio message from Akbari saying he had been tortured and forced to confess under duress on video.
A U.K. Foreign Office spokesperson said the British government's "priority" was to secure Akbari's "immediate release" and that it had again requested "urgent consular access."
"Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a tweet.
"This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life," he added.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
On January 10, the UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, accused Tehran of "weaponizing" the death penalty to quell dissent amid months of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
Four protesters have been executed in Iran since the unrest began in mid-September and several more are currently in prison having been handed death sentences.
With reporting by Reuters and BBC Persian
Gerasimov Appointed Top Commander In Reshuffle Of Leaders Overseeing Russian Forces In Ukraine
Russia has again replaced the commander of its forces in Ukraine in a reshuffle announced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to oversee the invasion.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 11 that Shoigu named Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces for what Moscow calls its "special military operation."
Gerasimov replaces Sergei Surovikin, who was appointed to the post on October 8 in the first official announcement of a single overall commander for all Russian forces fighting in the ongoing invasion, which Moscow launched on February 24.
Within days of Surovikin being named to oversee the invasion Russia began striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The first such blow was inflicted on October 10, and the most recent significant attack on infrastructure was on December 31.
Surovikin was also in charge when Russian forces withdrew from the southern regional capital of Kherson in November in a battlefield setback for Moscow.
In the leadership reshuffle announced on January 11, Surovikin will become one of three deputies under Gerasimov, the ministry said. He remains commander of the air force.
The other two deputies are army General Oleg Salyukov, who will serve as commander of the ground forces, and Colonel General Aleksei Kim, deputy chief of the General Staff.
"The increase in the level of leadership of the special operation is linked to the expansion of the scale of the tasks at hand and the need to organize closer interaction between troops," the ministry said.
Russian forces are currently engaged in intense battles around the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's Defense Ministry has said Russian forces, including those of the mercenary Vagner group, have suffered "colossal losses" in trying to capture Soledar.
Gerasimov has faced sharp criticism from pro-war military bloggers for Russia's multiple setbacks on the battlefield and failure to secure victory in a campaign the Kremlin had expected to be over quickly.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
First Azerbaijani Ambassador To Israel Appointed By Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has appointed the South Caucasus nation's first ambassador to Israel. Muxtar Mammadov was named Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel on January 11. Since Azerbaijan gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Israel has had an Ambassador in Baku, while the decision to open Azerbaijan's Embassy in Israel was officially made in Azerbaijan in November. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Poland Prepared To Give Ukraine Leopard Tanks As Part Of Coalition
Poland is ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced on January 11 after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Kyiv has been requesting heavy military vehicles such as the German-made Leopard 2, a tank that Ukraine says is critical for the land battle in the Donbas region.
Warsaw is willing to deliver Leopard tanks "within the framework of an international coalition," Duda said at a joint news conference after a meeting of the heads of state of the Lublin Triangle regional forum.
"We made a decision to transfer such support to Ukraine from Poland. A company of Leopard tanks will be provided as part of the coalition,” Duda said. “It is necessary to obtain official consent and build an international coalition. We decided to form it. The first Leopard group, together with other types of tanks, will hopefully be provided by other countries very soon to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities."
Zelenskiy applauded the move but said he was expecting "a common decision" involving other countries willing to send the advanced Leopard battle tanks.
"One state alone cannot help us," he said.
"I think today there will be a positive [decision] from another state to supply us with modern Western-style tanks," Zelenskiy added without naming the country.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on January 9 that he remained convinced of the need to coordinate weapons deliveries to Ukraine with allies.
A German government spokesman said on January 11 that it was not aware of any requests from its allies to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, according to Reuters.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on January 10 promised that Germany would send more weapons to Ukraine, but she did not specify which ones. Berlin last week pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles that Ukraine had been asking for.
Speaking at the joint news conference, Nauseda said Lithuania would transfer air defense systems and antiaircraft guns to Ukraine.
The heads of state of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania also discussed Ukraine's prospects for membership in the European Union and candidacy for NATO.
The Lublin Triangle was created by the foreign ministers of the three countries in July 2020 to coordinate actions for the protection of international law and security.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Estonia Tells Russia To Reduce Number Of Diplomats In Tallinn
Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's Foreign Ministry said on January 11. It said in a statement that Russia should cut the number of diplomats to eight, equivalent to the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow. The Russian Embassy in Tallinn lists 17 diplomats on its website. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has expelled three diplomats. Moscow said the expulsions were the latest example of the Baltic state's "Russophobia." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Pop Star Says He's Retiring From Performing After Being Barred From Leaving Country
Iranian pop star Babak Jahanbakhsh says he is retiring from performing after officials refused to allow him to leave the country amid protests triggered by the September death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Jahanbakhsh wrote on his Instagram page late on January 10 that being blocked from leaving the country is not important, "the important thing is that there is no motivation left to do many things."
“Here is no longer my place. I can't live in this heavy atmosphere full of anger, hatred, death and pain,” Jahanbakhsh added.
Since the start of daily protests in mid-September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, several Iranian artists and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari.
The criticism comes amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979. The protests erupted after Amini died while in detention for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Several celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
One of the actors, Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Popular Russian Rapper Oxxxymiron Fined For Lyrics Predicting Russia's Demise Over War
A court in St. Petersburg ordered popular Russian rapper Oxxxymiron on January 11 to pay a fine of 70,000 rubles ($1,005) for "public calls for separatism," which it said were expressed in a song he wrote challenging Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Oxxxymiron, 37, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, predicts Russia's disintegration over its aggression against Ukraine in his song "Oida." Last month, Oxxxymiron was fined on charge of 'discrediting Russian armed forces" for his public condemnation of the war. He is currently outside of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Lawmaker Urges PM To Ensure Return Of Skull Of Last Kazakh Khan From Russia
Kazakh lawmaker Baqytzhan Smaghulov has urged Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin follows through on his promise to return the skull of the last Kazakh Khan, Kenesary Khan, to Kazakhstan.
Smaghulov said during a session of parliament on January 11 that Kenesary Khan's skull, which along with his rifle, is currently kept at the Ethnography Museum in Moscow, must be buried in Kazakhstan "to restore historic justice."
Kazakhs have been requesting Russia to return Kenesary Khan's skull to Kazakhstan for years.
Kenesary Khan, also known as Kenesary Qasymuly, was elected as the ruler of all Kazakhs in 1841. He led the largest uprising against Russia's colonial troops in Kazakhstan in the 19th century before he was killed in 1847 on the territory of modern Kyrgyzstan.
His head was cut off and sent to Russian authorities in the Siberian city of Omsk as a trophy.
In June 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Kazakhstan’s former president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, that Kenesary's skull would be returned to Kazakhstan. Russia returned the skull of another leader of the Kazakh national liberation movement, Keiki Batyr, to Kazakhstan for burial in 2016.
Keiki Batyr, also known as Nurmaghanbet Kokembaiuly, was a key leader of a Kazakh uprising against tsarist Russia in 1916.
He also refused to recognize the Soviet Union after the Bolsheviks came to power in Russia in 1917.
The Soviets killed him in 1923, and his skull was kept in St. Petersburg's Kunstkamera Museum.
In 2017, the leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called for the burial of the skull of Khadzhi-Murat -- a leader of the 19th century Chechen and Daghestani resistance against Russia.
Khadzhi-Murat's skull is kept in a St. Petersburg museum.
With reporting by Orda, Tengrinews, and Ulysmedia
Almost 30 Rights Watchdogs Demand Kyrgyz Authorities Unblock RFE/RL's Websites
Almost 30 international human rights watchdogs have urged Kyrgyz authorities to allow access to the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, which have been blocked since October.
The open letter, issued on January 11, also demanded that Bishkek reinstate the transmission of Radio Azattyk's radio broadcasts and unfreeze its bank accounts in the country. It was signed by rights groups from across Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the United States.
"Kyrgyz authorities should treat the country’s media with pride and as a strength, and not seek to reverse democratic developments that have been taking place for decades, and for which ordinary Kyrgyz have often paid a high price," the letter said.
The Kyrgyz government blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian on October 26 after the media outlet refused to take down a video about clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Officials claimed the video, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America, "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended accreditations for 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the country's parliament.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly rejected the government’s move, saying the broadcaster takes its commitment to balanced reporting "seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found. RFE/RL is appealing the decision.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has previously been criticized by Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
Another Iranian Protester Condemned To Death Amid Claim Of Coerced Confession
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an accused protester to death on charges of apostasy and insulting the Koran, the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The defendant, Javad Ruhi, 35, was reportedly arrested for participating in ongoing nationwide protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11.
The Mazandaran Province Judicial Department's communications arm said Ruhi was also accused of "burning and destroying public property" and "inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country."
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the top justice official in Mazandaran Province, said Ruhi did not retain a lawyer and a public defender was appointed for him by the court.
But civil activists and sources close to Ruhi's family deny that claim and say he was not allowed to have a lawyer during the interrogation process.
HRANA quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying his confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of torture and otherwise forcibly extracting false confessions.
The source close to Ruhi's family said the only documents in the case that led to the death sentence were forced confessions.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to the Koran.
But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, but the court identified it as Javad Ruhi."
The same court recently sentenced to death two teenagers also arrested during demonstrations, Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan, for allegedly helping organize and lead a September 21 rally in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Rights groups have also expressed concern at the possibility of a death sentence being handed down against Iranian-German dual national Jamshid Sharmahd.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Islamic State Affiliate Claims Responsibility For Deadly Suicide Bombing In Kabul
The regional affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for an explosion that ripped through the Afghan capital near the entrance to the Foreign Ministry building, killing at least five people.
The militant group's Amaq news agency said on an affiliated Telegram channel that an IS member managed to pass Taliban security fortifications "before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of employees and guards."
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the country has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of IS.
A spokesman for the Taliban government's security headquarters, Khaled Zadran, confirmed to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that the blast took place at around 4 p.m. local time on January 11.
"An explosion took place today on the road to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a result of which five civilians were martyred and several more were injured," Zadran said.
Ustad Fareedun, an official at the Taliban-led government's Information Ministry, said 20 people were killed. The bomber had planned to enter the Foreign Ministry but failed, he said, according to Reuters.
Emergency Hospital, a surgical center run by an Italian NGO, said it had received more than 40 patients following the explosion, which was condemned by the United Nations and several countries.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also condemned the attack, saying on Twitter that "this act of terrorism is a crime against humanity and against all human and Islamic values."
A diplomatic source within the Foreign Ministry who asked not to be identified told RFE/RL that the explosion occurred when the ministry's employees were on leave.
But the same source said that the explosion was strong and there were casualties.
The source also said the blast happened while a meeting between Taliban representatives and Chinese officials was going on inside the ministry.
Zia Ahmad Takal, a ministry deputy spokesman, disputed that there was any such meeting at the time.
Serbia Records Big Year For Foreign Direct Investment, Despite Ukraine War
Serbia's National Bank says that country's record level of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022 surpassed central bankers' projections, despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic this week hailed the "incredible success in a year of war in Ukraine."
The conflict has strained relations between Brussels and Belgrade by highlighting Vucic's cozy ties with Moscow, underscored by his refusal to adopt sanctions and no-fly measures to punish Russia's unprovoked invasion of its post-Soviet neighbor.
Some analysts and data on new businesses suggest the Serbian investment boom has been fueled by Russian and Ukrainian nationals fleeing those countries and an exponential rise in Russian-owned business ventures in Serbia.
Investments in Serbia by foreign firms and individuals last year exceeded 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), approaching pre-pandemic levels.
The National Bank of Serbia responded to a question from RFE/RL by saying the FDI surge followed a slowdown in March and April 2022 due to the Ukraine conflict.
But, the bank said, "The rest of the year...not only compensated but even exceeded the initial projections made before the conflict in Ukraine."
The National Bank cited macroeconomic stability, a favorable business climate, and Serbia's agreements on free trade with other countries as the main reasons for the record level of investments.
Serbian exports in 2021 were significant to Russia and China on a bilateral basis, but combined exports to all EU members was exponentially higher, topped by Germany and Italy.
Serbia, an EU candidate, has rebuffed pressure to join EU-wide sanctions including a ban on direct flights to and from Russian airports.
Ljubodrag Savic, an economics professor in Belgrade, thinks the Serbian FDI recovery has been fueled by the arrival of Russians and Ukrainians escaping the effects of war.
The Serbian Agency for Business Registers told RFE/RL that 1,020 Russian-owned companies were founded in Serbia in 2022 -- more than 12 times the figure of the previous year, when 82 such companies were founded.
"About 500 million-600 million euros more than the average of previous years for the circumstances of Serbia is unusual and somewhat unexpected," Savic said. "Probably some reason lies in the fact that we now had a significant influx of Russians and Ukrainians."
Serbia and Turkey are the only EU candidate states that have not imposed sanctions on Russia over the war.
Vucic has continued to rely on Moscow for diplomatic support in its spat over recognition of former province Kosovo, as well as for investment in the gas industry and some defense procurements.
Three Killed In Kazakh High-Rise Fire
A fire in an apartment on the eighth floor of a 16-story residential building in the central Kazakh city of Qaraghandy has killed three people. The Emergency Situations Ministry said on January 11 that one man who jumped from the eighth floor during the blaze was in the hospital. Some 48 people, including nine children, were rescued, while 82 people, including 21 children, were evacuated, the ministry said. Investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
