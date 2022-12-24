Afghanistan
Taliban Orders NGOs To Ban Female Employees From Coming To Work
Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from coming to work, according to a letter from the Islamist group's economy ministry, in the latest crackdown on women's freedoms. The letter, confirmed by spokesman Abdulrahman Habib, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration's interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Dozens Protest In Afghanistan Against Ban On Women's Education
Dozens of Afghan girls and women, mainly students, took to the streets in western Herat on December 24 to protest the Taliban's ban on women’s education. Protesters, divided into small groups, were chanting "education is our right" and gathered in front of the provincial governor's office, a protester told the dpa news agency. The Taliban forces tried to disperse them using water cannons, sticks, and batons, another protester said. The Taliban’s decision to ban girls and women from attending school and university has sparked strong international opposition.
Al-Qaeda Releases Video It Claims Is Narrated By Leader Al-Zawahri, Intelligence Group Says
Al-Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed in August by the U.S. military in a drone strike in Kabul. The SITE intelligence group said on December 23 that the recording is undated, and the transcript does not clearly point toward a time frame for when it could have been made. Zawahri was killed in the surprise U.S. air strike after being in hiding for years. It was the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder, Osama bin Laden, was killed in 2011. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Female Students In Afghanistan Leave Dormitories After Taliban Announces Higher Education Ban
Female students at universities in Afghanistan have begun vacating their dormitories after the Taliban-led government said women will no longer be able to seek higher education in the country.
Ahmed Zia Hashemi, spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry, confirmed to Radio Azadi that the process of women leaving the dormitories had begun.
In a text message to Radio Azadi, he wrote: "Universities are closed, so what are [women] doing in the dormitories?"
A number of female students in Kabul and Nangarhar told Radio Azadi that the Taliban told them that their universities were closed and they should go home.
A student at Kabul Medical University who did not want to be identified out of concern for her security told Azadi Radio that a large number of students have gone home and others are leaving.
WATCH: Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities.
A female student at the Nangarhar University Faculty of Medicine who likewise did not want to be named due to security concerns told Azadi Radio that the Taliban has closed the dormitory for women.
The Taliban announced the decision to ban women from universities on December 20 in a letter from the Higher Education Ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.
Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim said on December 22 that the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders at universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He also said female students had ignored Islamic instructions, including on what to wear, and had failed to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling.
The ban is in place until further notice, he added.
A number of female students said Nadim's defense of the ban was unacceptable to the students and the families who sent their children to study.
"They just want to satisfy themselves and present a useless reason to the people and keep the people busy with their reasons, which are not the truth," said one student at Kabul Medical University who did not want to be identified.
Another student who also requested anonymity said it was a "very painful time."
The ban on women attending university is the latest attack on women since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August last year amid the hasty withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country.
The Taliban previously banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover themselves head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
The president of Al-Azhar University condemned the closure of universities to women and asked the government to reconsider.
Afghan Women Weep And Protest Ban From University Education
Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities. Current and future female students across the nation feel their futures are being erased. Countries and human rights groups around the world have harshly criticized the Taliban's decision.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's University Ban Signals Return To Past Repression Of Women
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban's University Ban Signals Return To Past Repression Of Women
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan on December 20. In a statement, the Taliban's Higher Education Ministry said the decision was effective immediately, and ordered educational institutions to inform the ministry of their compliance. The ministry did not give any reasons for its decision.
The move was quickly condemned by countries and rights groups around the world. In Afghanistan, female university students wept and consoled each other after hearing the news. Students in Nangahar University in eastern Afghanistan staged a protest on December 21 and male students walked out of their exams in solidarity with their female classmates. On December 22, around 50 women staged a rally in Kabul that was violently broken up by Taliban fighters.
Why It's Important: The Taliban's university ban is the latest restriction against women in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban seized power last year, the militant group has severely curtailed female education and women's right to work. The militants have also imposed restrictions on women's appearances and freedom of movement.
The university ban is a major blow to women. But it was also expected. Nida Mohammad Nadim, a hard-line cleric who was appointed as the Taliban's minister for higher education in October, has said that female education is "un-Islamic and against Afghan values."
The Taliban's latest ban has also provided further evidence that the group is bent on reestablishing its brutal regime from the 1990s, when women were barred from working outside their homes and girls were banned from attending school.
What's Next: When it seized power, the Taliban pledged to uphold women's rights. The militant group projected a more moderate image to convince the world that it had changed. But the Taliban has failed to meet its promises and reimposed many of its repressive policies of the past. Observers have said the militants are likely to further restrict the rights of women.
The Week's Best
In interviews with Radio Azadi, female students described a feeling of despair and helplessness following the Taliban's ban on women attending university. Najiba, a second-year law student at Bamiyan University, said she felt like a "bird with no wings who wants to fly." Tamana Azizi, a medical student in Kunduz Province, said her dreams of serving her people as a doctor had been crushed. Farhat Rahmani, a journalism student, said she felt "destroyed."
The families of the eight people killed in a deadly Taliban raid last month have called for an international investigation. The incident occurred in Daikundi, a province in central Afghanistan that is home to the country's Shi'ite Hazara minority. The Taliban claimed that it had targeted and killed "armed rebels" in a village on November 25. But the survivors and the families of the victims told Radio Azadi that those killed were all civilians, including four children.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban has changed the name of Charikar, the provincial capital of the northern province of Parwan, to Imam Azam. The new Arabic name refers to Imam Abu Hanifa, an eighth-century jurist who founded the Hanafi school of Islam, the Sunni denomination followed by the Taliban.
A local Taliban official told Radio Azadi on December 15 that the group had consulted local leaders and cultural figures. But information obtained by Radio Azadi suggested that the order for the name change had come from Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Why It's Important: Changing the name of Charikar, an ancient city with Buddhist roots, appears to be part of the Taliban's Islamization drive.
The move triggered widespread online condemnation, with Afghans accusing the Taliban of trying to eliminate indigenous cultural identities. The Taliban has previously changed the names of units in the Afghan military, replacing Persian and Pashto names with Arabic ones.
That's all from me for now.
I encourage you to visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Until next time,
Mustafa Sarwar
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
You can always reach us at newsletters@rferl.org.
Taliban Violently Disperses Women's Protest Against University Ban
Taliban security forces have used violence and arrested several people as they dispersed a protest by Afghan women against a ruling that bans female students from universities.
Afghanistan's Taliban announced the decision to forbid women from universities late on December 20 in a letter from the Islamist group's education ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.
A group of some 50 women dressed in hijabs, some wearing masks, gathered in the capital, Kabul, on December 22 for a peaceful protest march against the move, chanting slogans against the ban, but were attacked and dispersed by Taliban security forces, participants and witnesses told RFE/RL.
The participants intended to gather outside Kabul University, Afghanistan's largest and most prestigious higher education institution, but switched to a different location after a large number of security forces members were deployed there.
One of the women who attended the march, Basira, told RFE/RL that security forces beat some of the participants and took them away, while others managed to escape. A number of journalists covering the protest have been reportedly detained, too.
"Unfortunately, the Taliban turned our protest into violence once again," she told RFE/RL.
She said she did not know the total number of women who were arrested, but said one woman she knows, Zahra Mandaj, was arrested with four others. Basira said she and others avoided arrest by running into houses whose occupants had opened their doors.
Another participant, Shahla Arefi, told RFE/RL that plainclothes female members of the security forces had infiltrated the march and immobilized some protesters who attempted to run when armed Taliban men appeared.
Taliban authorities have not commented on the incident, but the Taliban-led government's minister of higher education defended the decision to ban women from universities.
Nida Mohammad Nadim said in an interview with Afghan television that the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders at universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He also said female students had ignored Islamic instructions, including on what to wear, and had failed to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling.
"They were dressing like they were going to a wedding. Those girls who were coming to universities from home were also not following instructions on hijab," he said.
The ban is in place until further notice, he added.
Nadim also pushed back against international condemnation of the ban and said foreigners should stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs.
On December 22, Turkey and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to blast the Taliban authorities' move.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking at a news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, said that the ban was "neither Islamic nor humane" and called on the Taliban to reverse the move.
The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia, a country that until recently had also enforced sweeping restrictions on women's rights but has now begun to allow them more liberty, voiced "astonishment and regret" at the Taliban's decision.
The ministry said the move was "astonishing in all Islamic countries."
On December 21, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban authorities to immediately revoke the decision.
Qatar, which has maintained contact with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.
A statement on December 22 by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on behalf of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies said gender persecution could amount to a crime against humanity.
The G7 strongly condemned the ban on women from universities, which taken with other measures by the Taliban would seem to be a systematic policy, said Baerbock, who chaired a virtual foreign ministers' meeting on December 22.
"Gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a state party," the foreign ministers said in a statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban was trying to sentence Afghanistan's women "to a dark future without opportunity" by banning them from attending universities.
Inside Afghanistan, where cricket is a hugely popular sport, several cricketers have also condemned the move, while some male students at the medical school of Nangarhar University, in eastern Afghanistan, refused to take exams on December 21 in solidarity with their banned female colleagues.
In neighboring Pakistan, students at Peshawar University in the northwest of the country staged a peaceful demonstration in support of Afghan girls' right to higher education, urging the Taliban to reverse the ban.
'A Bird With No Wings': Afghan Women React With Despair To Taliban's University Ban
The Taliban's ban on women attending university hit like a bombshell to current and future students, despite the consistent erosion of the rights of women and girls since the hard-line Islamist group seized power last year.
The dire news, delivered by the Taliban's Higher Education Ministry in a statement on December 20, was condemned internationally and decried by female students.
As the Afghan capital, Kabul, awoke to the gloomy new reality, small demonstrations against the decision were quickly dispersed by Taliban fighters. Protests by women were also held in other cities, while photos of male students walking out of exams in solidarity with women students were published on social media.
Women from around the country who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi following the announcement described a feeling of despair and helplessness.
"The Taliban has come and taken away our human rights, both the right to education and the right to freedom," said Najiba, a second-year law student at Bamiyan University in central Afghanistan.
"Imagine how frustrating it would be for a bird with no wings who wants to fly," she added, using only her first name. "And the right to education is considered a wing not only for me, but for all girls in Afghanistan."
Tamana Azizi, a medical student in the northern Kunduz Province, said by telephone that her dreams of serving her people as a doctor had been crushed.
"I am very sad because the doors of universities are shut in the faces of girls," she said. "Closing the doors of the universities means closing our future and losing our dreams and aspirations."
Farhat Rahmani, a journalism student in the northern Parwan Province, told Radio Azadi by telephone that she felt "destroyed."
"I think that we will never be able to continue our studies," she said. "They [the Taliban] did not fulfill any of the promises they made. I have no words to express my sadness."
Shortly after seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban pledged to uphold women's rights. The militant group made a public effort to assuage concerns by the international community that it would return to the infamous repression of women and girls during its first stint in power in 1996-2001 -- when women were not allowed to work and girls were barred from pursuing an education. But the Taliban has fallen far short of meeting its promises.
During the Taliban's first year in power, girls were barred from attending school past the sixth grade and women were ordered to wear the all-encompassing burqa. In recent months, women have been banned from entering parks, bathhouses, and gyms, among other public places.
While women and girls were allowed to take university entrance exams a few months ago, the professions they could apply to study were strictly limited, with engineering, journalism, veterinary science, and agriculture not an option.
Universities had until this point remained open to women, although with rules that required female students to use segregated entrances and classrooms, and allowing only women or older men to teach them.
In its December 20 letter, the Taliban's Higher Education Ministry said the government had evaluated its policy on universities and announced that "female education is suspended until further notice."
The letter signed by the higher education minister, Nida Mohammad Nadim, said the decision was effective immediately, and ordered educational institutions to inform the ministry of their compliance.
The decision was quickly condemned by countries and rights groups around the world.
During a UN Security Council meeting to discuss Afghanistan on December 20, the United States and Britain harshly criticized the move by the Taliban, whose government has not been recognized by any country.
"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood said.
British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward called the ban "another egregious curtailment of women's rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student."
Through a spokesman, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a December 21 statement that he was "deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities to women and girls."
Guterres reiterated that "the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will have a devastating impact on the country's future."
UN Mission Urges Taliban To Reverse Move To Ban Women From Universities
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has urged the country's de facto Taliban rulers to immediately revoke a decision to ban female students from universities as guards stopped women from entering campuses and medical students in the eastern part of the country protested against the measure.
The Taliban announced its decision to forbid women from universities late on December 20 in a letter from the Education Ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community.
"The UN family and the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan share the outrage of millions of Afghans and the international community over the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to close universities to female students across the country until further notice and calls on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision," UNAMA said in a statement on December 22.
As women were being turned back by armed security guards at universities in the capital, Kabul, and other Afghan cities, several hundred medical students, both male and female, protested against the measure at Nangarhar University's medical school in eastern Afghanistan.
Some of the female students, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals by the Talban, told Radio Azadi that their end-of-semester exams were supposed to start December 22, but that, following the announcement, they were barred from taking the exams.
In a rare display of solidarity, some male students joined the protest and refused to take part in the exams as well.
But in Kandahar, the base of the radical Taliban movement, male students sat for exams in classrooms while female colleagues were banned from campuses.
Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the hasty withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country, the Taliban has banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
In its statement, UNAMA warned that preventing women from "contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country" and bring more international isolation and economic hardship to a country already on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.
The UNAMA statement came a day after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban -- which said when it took power that it would respect human rights -- and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
On December 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Taliban had "decided to destroy" Afghanistan's future by banning women from higher education and said she would put the issue on the agenda of the G7 club of advanced economies, of which Germany currently holds the presidency.
"By destroying the future of girls and women in Afghanistan, the Taliban decided to destroy their own country's future," she tweeted. "The Taliban may try to make women invisible, but won't succeed -- the world is watching."
The U.S. State Department also condemned the move and said there would be significant consequences.
U.S., Britain Condemn Taliban's Ban On Women Attending University In Afghanistan
The United States and Britain have condemned an order issued on December 20 by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan banning university education for women nationwide.
U.S. and British envoys to the United Nations in New York condemned the move -- the latest edict limiting the rights and freedoms of women -- during a Security Council meeting to discuss Afghanistan.
"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood said.
British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the suspension was "another egregious curtailment of women's rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student."
"It is also another step by the Taliban away from a self-reliant and prosperous Afghanistan," she told the council.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
The U.S. State Department also condemned the move and said there would be significant consequences.
"The Taliban should expect that this decision, which is in contravention to the commitments they have made repeatedly and publicly to their own people, will carry concrete costs for them," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
"They have seriously -- possibly even fatally -- undermined one of their deepest ambitions...and that is an improvement and betterment of relations with the United States and the rest of the world," Price said.
Price also commented on the release on December 20 of two Americans who have been held in detention in Afghanistan, saying it was an apparent "goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban" and not part of a prisoners swap or linked to a payment.
Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have widely implemented a strict interpretation of Shari'a law. They have banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
The notification on women attending university was signed by the minister for higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadim.
"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said the letter, which was issued to all government and private universities.
The notification was directed at all agencies, including public and private educational institutes and universities, and it instructed them to inform the ministry about developments related to the ban.
The Taliban’s adherence to an austere version of Islam is at odds with many officials in Kabul and many Afghans who hoped girls would be able to continue learning following the takeover.
The international community has made the right to education for all women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and international recognition of the Taliban regime.
More Visas For Afghans Who Helped U.S. Included In Spending Bill
A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024. SIVs are available to Afghans who aided U.S. forces and who fear reprisals by the Taliban. Advocates estimate there could be 60,000 left who worked with Americans during the 20-year occupation. The program's inclusion in the omnibus means it will not expire next year. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Exiled Afghan Musicians Who Fled The Taliban Fear Deportation From Pakistan
Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, an estimated 800 Afghan artists have emigrated to Pakistan. Faiz Muhammad Sakhi is one of them and currently teaches music in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. He says he and other musicians face many problems, including police harassment.
Survivors Of Deadly Taliban Raid On Hazara Village In Afghanistan Demand Justice
Taliban fighters carried out a deadly raid last month in Afghanistan's central province of Daikundi.
The militant group said it targeted and killed "armed rebels" in a village outside of the provincial capital, Nilli, on November 25.
But locals said the at least eight people killed in the Taliban attack were all civilians, including four children. They said the Taliban also wounded four civilians and detained several others.
Among those killed in the village of Siwak was Mehdi, a 14-year-old boy.
"Mehdi was killed by the first bullet that hit him," his mother, Madina, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "But they continued to shoot him at him. He was hit by another bullet above the heart."
Madina's husband, Muhammad Alam, was also killed in the Taliban assault. "My husband and child were innocent," she said. "We are just peasants."
The survivors and the families of the victims in Daikundi have called for an independent probe into the killings.
The killings in Daikundi, which is home to the country's Shi'ite Hazara community, was widely condemned.
During its oppressive rule from 1996-2001, the Taliban terrorized Hazaras, wrestling control of Hazara regions in Afghanistan through a campaign of targeted killings.
Since seizing control of Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban has tried to assuage Hazaras' fears of discrimination and persecution. But rights group have documented the extrajudicial killings of Hazaras and forced evictions of Hazaras by the Taliban in parts of the country.
Most of the attacks on Hazaras have been blamed on the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group, which considers Shi'a as apostates who should be killed.
"The Taliban continues to kill [Hazara] civilians, including women and children, in violation of Islamic and human values," Mohammad Hassan Hakimi, a Hazara activist, told Radio Azadi. "[They are killed] without any proof of crime or trial."
The United Nations Assistance Mission In Afghanistan (UNAMA) on December 1 said it was "working to establish facts on the recent killings in Siwak."
"Very serious reports of civilian casualties, with extrajudicial killings, at least 8 fatalities, including children," UNAMA said in a tweet. "UNAMA has engaged Taliban on the need for credible investigation & accountability."
Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in Afghanistan, has called on the Taliban to conduct a transparent investigation.
Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Taliban's Interior Ministry, said the group's forces stormed a house in Daikundi after several "armed men" hiding at the property refused to hand over their weapons.
"Nine armed people were killed and four people were injured," he said. "It is not true that children were killed, or that any other harm was done."
But that has been disputed by the families and survivors of the Taliban's deadly raid.
Mozhgan lost her husband and uncle in the raid. She told Radio Azadi that Taliban fighters shot and killed her husband after detaining him.
"We expect the [Taliban] to release our detained relatives," she said of her four male relatives still detained by the group.
Holding the blood-stained clothes of her son, Madina has staged a sit-in in Nilli to raise awareness about the killings. She has called for the international community to investigate the incident.
"The blood of our martyrs was shed unjustly," she said. "They must receive justice. Our guilt should either be established or they [the Taliban] should answer for what they did."
Afghanistan Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign Amid Persistent Doubts
Afghan officials have launched a nationwide campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio, an effort that in the past has faced resistance and even violence. The campaign is the first since the Taliban seized power last year. Previously, the Taliban had banned door-to-door vaccinations in areas they controlled. But the United Nations negotiated with the government to launch the new effort, which the health ministry said on December 19 aims to vaccinate 7 million children. Vaccination campaigns have encountered difficulties in the past due to lingering conspiracy theories that the vaccination causes infertility or that health workers were spies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Officials Say Death Toll From Afghan Fuel Tanker Explosion Climbs To 31
Afghan health officials said the death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a tunnel north of Kabul has jumped to 31. The Health Ministry for the Taliban-led government also said the number of injured in the December 17 blast had risen to 37, and said both casualty figures were expected to climb further. Two days after the explosion, the cause was still unclear. The Salang Tunnel, located about 130 kilometers north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s and is a major transit link between northern and southern regions of Afghanistan. To read the original story from Radio Azadi, click here.
At Least 19 Killed After Fuel Tanker Explodes In Afghan Tunnel
An Afghan official says at least 19 people were killed when a truck carrying fuel exploded in a tunnel north of the capital, Kabul. Said Shamim, a spokesman for the Parwan provincial governor, said in a statement that the blast on December 17 injured at least 35 people and that survivors remained trapped under rubble. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which happened at around 8.30 p.m. local time. The Salang Tunnel, which is around 130 kilometers north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s and is a major transit link between northern and southern regions of Afghanistan. To read the original story from Radio Azadi, click here.
With Music Banned, Afghan Musician Now Sells Snacks To Feed His Family
Before Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Sardar Mohammad made his living and provided for his family by playing the harmonium, a traditional folk instrument that was popular at celebrations. Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, playing and listening to music has been banned, with sermons or Koran readings replacing the melodies once heard at weddings. Now, some musicians have resorted to selling food on the streets while music shops stand silently in the Kabul district where they once thrived.
The Azadi Briefing: Islamic State Targets Chinese Interests In Afghanistan
The Azadi Briefing: Islamic State Targets Chinese Interests In Afghanistan
I'm Abubakar Siddique, a senior correspondent at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group carried out a deadly gun and bomb attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in central Kabul on December 12. The Taliban said it killed all three attackers, and that two foreign nationals were lightly wounded.
Beijing contradicted the Taliban by saying that at least five Chinese hotel guests were injured in the assault. More than 30 Chinese citizens were in the hotel at the time of the attack, according to a leading Chinese businessman in Afghanistan. The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said it had received three dead bodies and 18 wounded.
Why It’s Important: The assault on the Kabul Longan Hotel was the first major attack on Chinese interests in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power last year.
The attack has helped shed light on Beijing’s growing business activities in Afghanistan, which have largely gone under the radar. China has been one of the few countries in the world willing to trade with the Taliban government, which has not been recognized by any country. Chinese nationals have become the largest expatriate community in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. It has become common to see representatives of Chinese state-owned companies visiting ministries and holding talks with Taliban officials.
IS-K’s attack on the Chinese-owned hotel in Kabul comes after assaults on the Russian and Pakistani embassies in recent months. China, Russia, and Pakistan are among the few countries that have maintained a diplomatic mission in Kabul. They are also among the Taliban’s key political and economic partners.
Observers have said that IS-K’s attacks could be an attempt to undermine the Taliban’s ties with Beijing, Moscow, and Islamabad and scuttle efforts by the Kabul authorities to attract international trade and investment. IS-K appears to have achieved its immediate goal. Following the hotel attack, Beijing advised its citizens to leave Afghanistan “as soon as possible.” The move could see an exodus of Chinese expats.
What’s Next: IS-K militants have posed a direct threat to the Taliban’s rule and legitimacy. In the past 16 months, IS-K has staged deadly, high-profile attacks that have undermined Afghanistan’s new rulers. The extremist group is likely to continue attacking the interests of the Taliban and its key foreign allies in Afghanistan.
The Week’s Best Stories
Taliban Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim has sparked a flurry of controversies since his appointment in October. The hard-line cleric has described female education as un-Islamic and against Afghan values. Observers told RFE/RL that Nadim’s appointment and rise within the Taliban suggest that the militant group is planning to impose a blanket ban on female education.
Mohammad Sherzad keeps thousands of scorpions on his "farm" north of Kabul. Scorpion venom can be used in various medical products and is the most expensive liquid in the world. In this Radio Azadi video, Sherzad said tat the closure of Western embassies since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has made exporting more difficult.
What To Keep An Eye On
Pakistani security forces and Taliban fighters clashed near the key Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing on December 15. Islamabad said at least one Pakistani civilian was killed and over a dozen wounded.
Cross-border shelling and gunfire killed at least six Pakistani civilians and a Taliban fighter on December 11 near the same crossing, which connects Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar with Pakistan’s Balochistan Province. In November, the border crossing was closed for a week after a Taliban fighter shot a Pakistani border guard.
Why It’s Important: The clashes reflect the growing tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan, who are longtime allies. The alliance, which dates back to the emergence of the Taliban in the mid-1990s, has come under increasing strain as their interests have diverged.
In recent months, Pakistan has accused the Taliban of harboring the leaders of the Pakistani Taliban, which has waged a 15-year insurgency against Islamabad. The Taliban has hit back by accusing Islamabad of permitting its air space to be used by U.S. drones to strike targets in Afghanistan.
Observers have said that the Taliban is also playing to a domestic audience by trying to show that they are not Pakistani proxies, an accusation that many Afghans have leveled against the militants.
Analysts say that Pakistan and the Taliban have incentives to cooperate despite their differences, citing the large trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan. But, so far, that has failed to curb the constant border clashes and war of words.
That's all from me for now.
I encourage you to visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
Twitter: @sid_abu
If you enjoyed this briefing and don’t want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
You can always reach us at newsletters@rferl.org.
The Taliban Higher Education Minister Who Is Against Female Education
One of the Taliban’s main goals since seizing power in August 2021 has been to transform Afghanistan’s education system.
Since October, that task has fallen to Nida Mohammad Nadim, a hard-line cleric who was appointed as the minister for higher education.
A former governor and military commander, Nadim has vowed to root out all forms of the modern secular education that thrived in Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 toppled the Taliban’s first regime. He has also voiced his opposition to education for girls and women, calling it un-Islamic and against Afghan values.
His comments have sparked controversies and fueled speculation that the Taliban is planning to further restrict female education.
The militants have already banned girls from attending high school and imposed gender segregation and a new dress code at universities. They have also banned women from applying for many university courses.
The Taliban has also vowed to overhaul the national curriculum and unveiled plans to build a vast network of madrasahs, or religious seminaries, across the country’s 34 provinces.
'Debauchery And Obscenity'
Since his appointment, Nadim has scrapped all of the rules and bylaws of the ministry tasked with regulating and overseeing public universities in Afghanistan. He has also appointed Taliban fighters as officials and teachers at universities, despite their lack of qualifications.
In a speech on December 4 in the western city of Herat, Nadim said that it would be “disrespectful” for members of the Taliban to take exams to determine their academic qualifications. He insisted that a Taliban fighter’s credentials were based on the “number of bombs” he had detonated.
Last month, Nadim also blasted Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan’s former reformist king who is widely regarded as a national hero for regaining the country’s independence from Britain in the early 20th century and his efforts to modernize Afghanistan.
Nadim accused the monarch of “bringing a recipe for debauchery and obscenity from foreign lands” by promoting female education in the 1920s. The Taliban official claimed that “education for women clashed with Islam and Afghan values.”
'A Bad Omen'
Observers said that Nadim’s appointment and rise within the Taliban suggest that the militant group is planning to impose a blanket ban on female education like during its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
“His appointment to the higher education ministry is a bad omen,” said a Kabul-based analyst who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.
Nadim was appointed by the Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, who has the final say under the clerically led system. Observers say that Akhundzada is steering the Taliban in an even more hard-line direction.
The Kabul-based analyst said Nadim is a member of a council of Taliban clerics who have advised Akhundzada since the group seized power last year.
Sami Yousafzai, a veteran Afghan journalist and commentator who has tracked the Taliban since its emergence in the 1990s, said Nadim has endeared himself to Akhundzada by implementing his orders and vision.
“He acts like a good soldier and obeys orders,” Yousafzai said. “He just wants to please the hard-line Taliban leaders pushing for a complete ban on women’s education.”
In a dramatic, last-minute decision, the Taliban backtracked on its pledge to reopen high schools for girls in Afghanistan in March, highlighting the divisions within the group. Observers said Akhundzada likely made the U-turn to appease Taliban ultraconservatives who are vehemently against any form of female education.
'Fear Of Their Leaders'
Nadim, who is believed to be in his 40s, established a madrasah in the southern province of Kandahar after the U.S.-led invasion. He later joined the Taliban and became a member of the group’s military commission in Kandahar.
Nadim earned the title Sheikh al-Hadith, a distinction reserved for the most eminent scholars of the Prophet Muhammad's sayings.
Observers have said that Nadim’s religious credentials have endeared him to Akhundzada, who has the same title and is respected among the Taliban as a scholar and jurist.
After the Taliban takeover, Nadim was appointed as the governor for the eastern province of Nangarhar. Following a reshuffle in February, he gained the coveted governorship of Kabul Province, which includes the capital.
A source with knowledge of the Taliban’s internal politics told RFE/RL that Nadim has aligned himself with powerful ultraconservative clerics close to Akhundzada. They include Abdul Hakim Haqqani, the Taliban’s chief justice, Mohammad Khalid Haqqani, the head of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and Education Minister Habibullah Agha.
The source said Nadim’s predecessor, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, had enraged ultraconservatives by allowing women to attend university.
The source said Nadim’s opposition to female education has angered some Taliban pragmatists who fear that the group’s restrictions on girls and women will prevent them from gaining international recognition and assistance.
“But they are unable to open their mouths for fear of their leaders,” the source said.
Three Assailants Killed In Attack On Hotel In Kabul, Taliban Says
Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government said an attack on a hotel building in Kabul on December 12 ended with the killing of three attackers. All the guests of the hotel were saved and no foreigner was killed in the attack, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. The Kabul Emergency Hospital said that 21 injured were taken to the hospital and three of them were dead on arrival. The extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the hotel, which is popular with Chinese nationals. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Women's Rights Activist Zarifa Yaqobi Released From Taliban Prison, Sister Says
Zarifa Yaqobi, a women's rights activist who is a member of the Afghan Women's Movement for Equality, has been released from prison in Afghanistan. Arifa Yaqobi, a sister of Zarifa, and some other women's rights activists confirmed her release to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on December 12. Razia Barakzai, a member of the movement, told Radio Azadi that the fate of other women is unknown. Colleagues of Zarifa Yaqobi told Radio Azadi that the Taliban forces arrested and imprisoned her along with four of her male colleagues last month. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Afghan Man 'Milks' Scorpions For World's Most Expensive Liquid
Thousands of scorpions swarm under the rocks of Mohammad Sherzad's "farm" north of Kabul. Scorpion venom can be used in various medical products and is the most expensive liquid in the world. But Sherzad says the closure of Western embassies since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has made exporting more difficult.
At Least Six Killed, 17 Wounded In Clashes Along Pakistan-Afghan Border
At least six people were killed and 17 wounded in an armed clash between the Pakistani military and Taliban forces near the border area between the two countries. Officials said the clash took place at 11 p.m. on December 10 the Chaman crossing that connects Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan to Spin Boldak in Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Gandhara Briefing: Afghans Brace For Brutal Winter, Chinese Influence In Pakistan, Malnourished Afghan Children
Gandhara Briefing: Afghans Brace For Brutal Winter, Chinese Influence In Pakistan, Malnourished Afghan Children
If you're new to the newsletter or haven't subscribed yet, you can do so here.
This week's Gandhara Briefing brings you our reporting on Afghans preparing for another brutal winter under Taliban rule, rising malnutrition among Afghan children, and Pakistan ranking first in a new index measuring Chinese influence.
Second Winter Under The Taliban
RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and I report about Afghans bracing for another brutal winter under Taliban rule. With hunger rising and food and energy prices surging, aid groups warn that many Afghans face a choice between buying firewood to warm themselves or food to feed themselves.
A growing number of Afghans have been forced to sell their possessions to survive through the winter in the mountainous country where temperatures can plunge below -25 degrees Celsius.
"I sold our carpets and kitchen utensils to buy food and fuel for the winter," said Mahmood, a father of five who lives in Parwan.
Afghanistan is already one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Aid groups warn that the situation is set to further deteriorate this winter. The UN estimates that more than 28 million Afghans, or two-thirds of the country's population of 39 million, now require humanitarian assistance. That is a 16 percent increase from last year.
"Severity levels remain at unprecedented levels, with 6 million people [in Afghanistan] a step away from famine," said Tapiwa Gomo, a spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Growing Chinese Footprint In Pakistan
Reid Standish writes about Pakistan ranking first in a new database measuring Beijing's influence around the world.
The China Index, launched by Taiwan-based research organization Doublethink Labs, says Pakistan's links to and dependency on Beijing in terms of foreign and domestic policy, technology, and the economy makes it particularly susceptible to Chinese influence.
"One can only hope that this will encourage Pakistanis to debate the pros and cons of the relationship and what it could mean for the future," said Shahzeb Jillani, a veteran journalist who helped compile research on Pakistan used for the database.
The South Asian country is home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a centerpiece of Beijing's globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative in which Chinese entities have funded and built hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of infrastructure projects in the last decade.
But many projects under the CPEC have run into problems or been scrapped due to financial and political concerns.
Starving Afghan Children
Radio Azadi reports on the sharp rise in malnutrition among Afghan children. In this video, the service visits a hospital in Kandahar, where around 240 undernourished children were admitted in November alone.
They are among the 875,000 Afghan children the United Nations deems to be at risk of severe acute malnutrition.
"It is because of hunger. No one can guess this child is 10 months old," said Zarmeena, whose daughter is being treated at Mirwais Hospital.
Mohammad Sediq, who administers the hospital, says mounting poverty brings hundreds of starving children to the hospital each month.
"Many people are jobless," he said. "When there are no jobs, there is no income."
Taliban Ban Hits Businesses
Radio Azadi reports on the financial impact of the Taliban banning women from entering public parks and funfairs.
"We have lost more than 80 percent of our customers," said Habibullah Zazi, the owner of a large private amusement park in Kabul.
Zazi said over 100 people working in restaurants or food stalls inside his park have lost their jobs.
Restaurants around Qargha Lake, a popular picnic spot in western Kabul, are also feeling the impact of the ban. "I could not pay the staff, rent, and electricity bills," said the owner of one restaurant, which closed last month.
That's all from me this week.
Until next time,
Abubakar Siddique
If you haven't subscribed yet, you can do so here. I encourage you to visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook..
You can always reach us at gandhara@rferl.org.
UN Rights Chief Deplores 'Systematic Exclusion' Of Afghan Women
The UN humans rights chief Volker Turk said on December 9 that Afghan women and girls are being systematically excluded from virtually all aspects of life under the Taliban. "The continued systematic exclusion of women and girls from virtually all aspects of life is unparalleled in this world," Turk told journalists at a Geneva press briefing. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
The Week In Russia: 'Murderers' In Mariupol, Putin In Minsk, Zelenskiy In Washington
