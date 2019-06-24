Taliban Threaten Afghan Media Not To Air Government Ads Against The Militants

The Taliban have issued a threat to Afghan media, saying journalists will be targeted unless news outlets stop broadcasting what they describe as government propaganda against the militants.



In a statement released on June 24, the group gave Afghan radio stations, TV channels, publications and others a week to cease airing anti-Taliban announcements paid for by the government.



The ads call on citizens to inform authorities if they see any suspicious Taliban activities.



The Taliban, which has targeted media in the past, said that Afghan news outlets that refuse to stop publishing the ads will be considered "military targets."



Nai, an Afghan media-advocacy organization, condemned the Taliban warning and called on the Afghan government to take stronger measures to ensure the safety of Afghan media.



Nai said nine Taliban-related media incidents have taken place since the beginning of the year, with one journalist killed, and one injured.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan, AP and dpa