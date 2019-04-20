Blast, Gunfire Reported In Kabul

KABUL -- An explosion followed by gunfire has been reported in the center of the Afghan capital, a police spokesman tells RFE/RL.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blast close to the communications ministry.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed gunfire around the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, without providing further details.

"Around 11:40 am an explosion heard near the Communications Ministry, and sporadic fire has also been heard in the area," Rahimi said.

The explosion was also close to the heavily fortified Serena Hotel, one of the very few hotels still used by foreign visitors, in one of the main commercial areas of the city.

With reporting by Reuters, Tolo News, and AFP