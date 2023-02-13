No Plans To Leave Russia, Says Tatar Sociologist Who Was Jailed Over Analysis Published On RFE/RL's Website

Noted Tatar sociologist Iskander Yasaveyev, who spent three days in jail for "inciting hatred" in an analysis of Moscow's war in Ukraine published in June on RFE/RL's Idel.Realities website, says he does not plan to leave Russia.

Yasaveyev, who was released from jail on February 9, told RFE/RL that living in Tatarstan, and in Russia in general, "makes more sense [for me] than living outside the country."

"I am absolutely not inclined to position myself as some kind of fighter; that is what I do not consider as something close to me.... However, there is a principle here. This is my country...so why shall I leave everything behind and leave it?" Yasaveyev said, adding that his main concern is for his family.

He also said that since being added to the list of foreign agents in October he is unsure how to earn a living. Amendments to the foreign agents law added in November bar individuals labeled as such from working in institutions that are even partially government-funded.

Yasaveyev stressed that he would like to keep working as a sociologist, but that now appears to be difficult.

"Being able to teach remotely at Kazakh universities would be great for me, but difficult for the universities and the students. That is why I am thinking about traveling there in person to give lectures and then return to Russia," Yasaveyev said.

Yasaveyev added that his values contradict the "values" that Russian authorities are currently promoting.

"I fully understand [the contrast]. But it doesn't mean I should reject my values, [including freedom of expression]. They remain very important in the modern world and for me personally," Yasaveyev emphasized. He added that he is aware his position may lead to criminal charges and more time in prison.

Talking about Russian society's attitude toward Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Yasaveyev said that all sociological studies he was involved in or is aware of had showed that the level of trust in the authorities, especially in the state-run media, among Russian society is very low but the majority of Russians still support the government.