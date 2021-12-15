The Good Virus: Family And Friends Rally To Treat Serbian Playwright With New Cancer Therapy
Luka Kurjacki, a 32-year-old writer and playwright from Serbia, has an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. Before being diagnosed with the condition, he previously had surgery for brain tumors that damaged his ability to speak. A new virus-based therapy being developed in Japan offers the possibility of extending his life and improving its quality. His friends and family have collected more than $100,000 to send him there.