'You Have No Masks': Belarus Protesters Use High-Tech Tools To Expose Riot Police Belarus’s opposition has another tool in the toolbox as it confronts Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s police forces: artificial intelligence to reveal the identities of men who have beaten and maimed activists. By Matthew Luxmoore

'No One Wants To Testify': Gruesome Murder Case Highlights Vulnerability Of Russia's Transgender Population Authorities in St. Petersburg have arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder in January of Jamshid Hatamjonov, a transgender sex worker from Uzbekistan whose decapitated and dismembered body was found in June. Activists say the case typifies the perilous situation of Russia's transgender people, particularly those who have fled even more daunting intolerance in Central Asia. By Tatyana Voltskaya and Robert Coalson

The Women Taking The Fight To Lukashenka What started as peaceful gatherings of women wearing white, bringing flowers, and showing solidarity, has turned into protests where police don't hesitate to use violence when detaining hundreds of female demonstrators. Yet, Belarusian women don't seem to be intimidated and are continuing to demand political change in their country. By Kristyna Foltynova

Photo Exclusive: Hidden From The Nazis, Murdered Jewish Artist's Trove Of Paintings Discovered In Prague House Two years after an art treasure with a harrowing backstory was uncovered in a Prague house, the holder has gone public with the historic scale of the discovery. By Amos Chapple and Dana Katharina Vaskova

Azerbaijani, Armenian Civilians Under Fire As Conflict Flares Over Nagorno-Karabakh No matter who is responsible for fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, civilians are suffering. By Ron Synovitz

Civilians Seek Refuge From Shelling In Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict In Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, ethnic Armenian civilians have been forced to live in open fields to escape shelling by Azerbaijani forces. Meanwhile, residents of an Azerbaijani town live among shell-damaged apartment blocks. By Ray Furlong,​ RFE/RL's Armenian Service, and​ RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service

The Matraimov Kingdom For years, a top Kyrgyz customs chief enabled -- and profited from -- a

smuggling empire run by a secretive Uyghur family. And while he has left public

service, Raimbek Matraimov -- and his relatives -- have amassed vast, unexplained

wealth that they have converted into influence. By RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, OCCRP, Kloop, and Bellingcat

In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict, Turkey's Involvement Could Be Russia's Nightmare As heavy fighting flares in the disputed, Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey has pledged to back Azerbaijan militarily in ways it hasn't before. For Moscow, analysts say, this signals a new challenge to its role as regional powerbroker. By Matthew Luxmoore

The Kyiv Photographer Who Captured The 'Gloomy Dignity' Of Soviet Life Ukrainian photographer Oleksandr Ranchukov, who died last year, primarily made a name for himself shooting architecture, and his pictures of buildings and urban spaces have appeared in several academic publications. But he also liked to take his camera out onto the streets of his native Kyiv and other cities to pursue his own gritty brand of street photography. By Oleksandra Vagner and Coilin O'Connor