The Week's Best: RFE/RL Stories You May Have Missed

​Sex, Lies, And Audiotape: Just Another Election Campaign In Georgia​ Forget the economy, foreign policy, NATO membership, even the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. With Georgia's October 28 presidential election nearing, allegations of corruption, murder plots, and sex have become the last-minute focus of the campaign. By Alan Crosby and RFE/RL's Georgian Service

Withdrawal Syndrome: Experts React To Possible U.S. Exit From INF Treaty The U.S. administration has signaled it will withdraw from a key 1987 nuclear-arms treaty with Russia, a dramatic move that many say could leave the world a far more dangerous place. What are U.S. and Russian experts saying about the move?​ By Robert Coalson

​Bosnia's Postelection Blues​ Despite long-shot hopes of a breakthrough in this month's elections, it looks more like Bosnians have to settle for familiar tribal politics -- and a tense calm. By Gordana Knezevic

​Infographic: Russian Arms Deals Between 2016 and 2017, Russia exported over $13 billion worth of heavy military equipment. These were the buyers. By Carlos Coelho

​Imprisoned Ukrainian Director Oleh Sentsov Wins Sakharov Prize​ The 2018 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought has been awarded to Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov, who is serving 20 years in a Russian prison on terror charges that are widely seen as politically motivated. By Ray Furlong

​One Down, One To Go? Demise Of INF Could Threaten Another, Bigger Missile Treaty​ The possible demise of the 1987 INF Treaty would reverberate through another important arms-control treaty between Washington and Moscow: New START. And that's got arms control experts very worried. By Mike Eckel

​FBI Silent On Lab Results In Kremlin Foe's Suspected Poisoning The FBI has tested tissue samples from Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who in February 2017 fell ill with poisoning symptoms in Moscow for the second time in two years. Members of Congress have pressed for some public statement from the bureau, but the agency has so far refused.​ By Mike Eckel and Carl Schreck

​'Everyone Is Dead': How A 2013 Wedding Bombing Devastated One Pakistani Family​ In 2013, a bombing at a market in Peshawar struck a passing wedding party, killing 18 members of one family. One survivor who was seriously injured is now helping to raise 12 children who lost one or both parents in the attack. By Pamir Sahill and Margot Buff