The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
The Kashin Obscenity: Still No Convictions Years After Brutal Attack
Three years ago, a Russian MMA fighter confessed to the brutal beating of prominent journalist Oleg Kashin in Moscow -- and claimed a rising star in President Vladimir Putin’s political system ordered it over an online insult. Now in prison on a related charge, is he standing by his story? By Sergei Dobrynin
For One Moscow Parish, Orthodox Schism May Spell End Of Unique Status
One of Moscow’s oldest churches is fearing for its status amid what some are calling Christendom's biggest schism in centuries. By Matthew Luxmoore
The Boy Who Crawls To School
Mohibullah can't walk, and his parents can't afford a wheelchair for him. But this 9-year-old in Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province is determined to go to school, no matter what. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan
Infographic: Ukraine's Impunity Problem: Unsolved Attacks On Journalists And Activists
The brutality of the deadly July acid attack on anticorruption activist Kateryna Handzyuk shocked Ukraine. But it was just one of 55 attacks on journalists and activists there since January 2017 that have gone unpunished, say the Kyiv-based Center for Human Rights Information and Ukrayinska Pravda. By Christopher Miller, Carlos Coelho, and Andy Heil
Under The Shield: Inside Chernobyl's New Safe Confinement
It has been two years since a giant steel shelter was slid into position over Chernobyl's crumbling radioactive ruins. The New Safe Confinement (NSC) was deployed in November 2016 to contain radiation from doomed the nuclear power plant for 100 years. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service takes a rare look at operations inside of the containment two years on. Photos by Andriy Dubchak
Cabernet Mirziyoev: Uzbek President Sets Sights On Making World-Class Wine
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev hopes to use French cuttings to create world-class wine -- which actually has a long history in Central Asia's Ferghana Valley. By Pete Baumgartner and Shukhrat Babajanov
Ironing Boards And Sticky Tape: Building A Plane In Siberia
There are few roads through the swampy tundra in western Siberia, so one resident is trying to build a tiny float plane that ordinary people can afford. By Current Time TV
Bust In Novosibirsk: Stalin's Legacy Riles Russia's Third-Largest City
Advocates of a monument to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in the center of Novosibirsk believe they have an ally in the city's communist mayor, while opponents say the proposal is being pushed through without considering the feelings of relatives of his millions of victims. By Anton Barsukov and Robert Coalson
Deserted Streets, Anxious Parents: The Tajik Town That Spawned The Cyclists Attack
Once a go-to town for the young and progressive, the southern Tajik town of Norak was introduced to the world as a terrorist hotbed following a mid-summer attack on foreign cyclists. By Farangis Najibullah
A Ukrainian Activist's Deathbed Plea
A Ukrainian anticorruption activist has died of her wounds following an acid attack in July. She died six weeks after making an impassioned video from her hospital bed, in which she listed dozens of attacks on civic activists that police have failed to clear up. By Current Time TV
'Your Passport, Please': Celebrated Activist Discovers The Price Of Dissent In Today's Pakistan
A prominent Pakistani human rights activist spoke out against the military. Now she faces accusations of anti-state activities in what she says is an attempt by authorities to stifle dissent. By Frud Bezhan