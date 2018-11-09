The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

The Kashin Obscenity: Still No Convictions Years After Brutal Attack Three years ago, a Russian MMA fighter confessed to the brutal beating of prominent journalist Oleg Kashin in Moscow -- and claimed a rising star in President Vladimir Putin’s political system ordered it over an online insult. Now in prison on a related charge, is he standing by his story? By Sergei Dobrynin

​The Boy Who Crawls To School Mohibullah can't walk, and his parents can't afford a wheelchair for him. But this 9-year-old in Afghanistan's Uruzgan Province is determined to go to school, no matter what. By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan

Infographic: Ukraine's Impunity Problem: Unsolved Attacks On Journalists And Activists The brutality of the deadly July acid attack on anticorruption activist Kateryna Handzyuk shocked Ukraine. But it was just one of 55 attacks on journalists and activists there since January 2017 that have gone unpunished, say the Kyiv-based Center for Human Rights Information and Ukrayinska Pravda. By Christopher Miller, Carlos Coelho, and Andy Heil

Under The Shield: Inside Chernobyl's New Safe Confinement It has been two years since a giant steel shelter was slid into position over Chernobyl's crumbling radioactive ruins. The New Safe Confinement (NSC) was deployed in November 2016 to contain radiation from doomed the nuclear power plant for 100 years. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service takes a rare look at operations inside of the containment two years on. Photos by Andriy Dubchak

​Cabernet Mirziyoev: Uzbek President Sets Sights On Making World-Class Wine​ Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev hopes to use French cuttings to create world-class wine -- which actually has a long history in Central Asia's Ferghana Valley. By Pete Baumgartner and Shukhrat Babajanov

​Ironing Boards And Sticky Tape: Building A Plane In Siberia​ There are few roads through the swampy tundra in western Siberia, so one resident is trying to build a tiny float plane that ordinary people can afford. By Current Time TV

​Bust In Novosibirsk: Stalin's Legacy Riles Russia's Third-Largest City​ Advocates of a monument to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin in the center of Novosibirsk believe they have an ally in the city's communist mayor, while opponents say the proposal is being pushed through without considering the feelings of relatives of his millions of victims. By Anton Barsukov and Robert Coalson

​Deserted Streets, Anxious Parents: The Tajik Town That Spawned The Cyclists Attack​ Once a go-to town for the young and progressive, the southern Tajik town of Norak was introduced to the world as a terrorist hotbed following a mid-summer attack on foreign cyclists. By Farangis Najibullah

​A Ukrainian Activist's Deathbed Plea​ A Ukrainian anticorruption activist has died of her wounds following an acid attack in July. She died six weeks after making an impassioned video from her hospital bed, in which she listed dozens of attacks on civic activists that police have failed to clear up. By Current Time TV