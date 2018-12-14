We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Fake News, Soviet-Style: The Armenian Earthquake Rescue That Was Too Good To Be True
The astonishing story of six people rescued from the rubble 35 days after a devastating 1988 earthquake grabbed headlines around the world -- before it was unmasked as "fake news." By Pete Baumgartner and Harutyun Mansuryan
This Afghan Man Sold His 5-Month-Old Daughter To Survive: 'Did I Have A Choice? You Tell Me.' And He's Not Alone.
Some Afghans impoverished by a devastating drought face a life or death decision: Either sell a child, or let the whole family starve. By Shapoor Saber and Frud Bezhan
'Altered Beyond Recognition': Solzhenitsyn Came Home To A Different Country In 1994
In 1994, Nobel laureate and former gulag prisoner Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn came back to Russia after two decades in exile in the West. RFE/RL correspondent Steve Gutterman recalls the writer's return to a country struggling to move forward following the Soviet collapse. By Steve Gutterman
Her Hard Life As A Man In Pakistan
Shehla lives in a village near Peshawar in northern Pakistan where she looks after her ailing father alone. Struggling to pay the rent, she dresses as a man so she can labor on local building sites and avoid the stares and gossip of passersby in this traditional Pashtun community. By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal and Neil Bowdler
'A Living Hell': Russia's 'Propaganda' Law Damaging LGBT Youth, HRW Finds
A leading rights watchdog has called on Russian authorities to abolish the country's law banning gay "propaganda,” arguing it is having a deeply damaging effect on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth. By RFE/RL
The Secret Lives Of The Stasi
Chilling photos uncovered by a German artist reveal the Stasi's methods to monitor and terrorize their citizens. By Amos Chapple
'The Village Is Dying And No One Cares,' Says Russian Social Worker
Vera Selivanova is a social worker in Shelepovo in Russia's Kurgan region. She cleans houses, brings in food, and tends gardens. She says soon only the elderly will be left, and then the village will die. By Current Time TV and Neil Bowdler
With The 'Fairy People' Of Pakistan
High in Pakistan’s Hindu Kush mountains, scattered villages hold one of the world’s most imperiled religious minorities, the Kalash. Daud Khattak, a correspondent with RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, visited one Kalash village to witness some of their unique traditions, in life and death, and the scale of threats they face. By Daud Khattak and Amos Chapple
Like 'Lepers': Big Plans In Russia's Far East Leave Locals On Wrong Side Of The Tracks
The Far Eastern city of Svobodny is at the heart of one of Russia's ambitious 10-year, economic-development projects. But many locals feel the effort is passing them by. By Maryana Rimskaya and Robert Coalson