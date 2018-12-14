We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Fake News, Soviet-Style: The Armenian Earthquake Rescue That Was Too Good To Be True​ The astonishing story of six people rescued from the rubble 35 days after a devastating 1988 earthquake grabbed headlines around the world -- before it was unmasked as "fake news." By Pete Baumgartner and Harutyun Mansuryan

'Altered Beyond Recognition': Solzhenitsyn Came Home To A Different Country In 1994​ In 1994, Nobel laureate and former gulag prisoner Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn came back to Russia after two decades in exile in the West. RFE/RL correspondent Steve Gutterman recalls the writer's return to a country struggling to move forward following the Soviet collapse. By Steve Gutterman

Her Hard Life As A Man In Pakistan​ Shehla lives in a village near Peshawar in northern Pakistan where she looks after her ailing father alone. Struggling to pay the rent, she dresses as a man so she can labor on local building sites and avoid the stares and gossip of passersby in this traditional Pashtun community. By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal and Neil Bowdler

​'A Living Hell': Russia's 'Propaganda' Law Damaging LGBT Youth, HRW Finds​ A leading rights watchdog has called on Russian authorities to abolish the country's law banning gay "propaganda,” arguing it is having a deeply damaging effect on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth. By RFE/RL

The Secret Lives Of The Stasi​ Chilling photos uncovered by a German artist reveal the Stasi's methods to monitor and terrorize their citizens. By Amos Chapple

'The Village Is Dying And No One Cares,' Says Russian Social Worker​ Vera Selivanova is a social worker in Shelepovo in Russia's Kurgan region. She cleans houses, brings in food, and tends gardens. She says soon only the elderly will be left, and then the village will die. By Current Time TV and Neil Bowdler