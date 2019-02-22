We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.
A Little Communist Fine-Tuning? Armenians Revisit Their National Anthem
An Armenian politician stirs a long-simmering pot with a call for the country's national hymn to be replaced by its Soviet analog. By Pete Baumgartner and RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Forget The Party Line, Watch Your Waistline: Russia May Consider Girth Limits
Under President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government has moved to rein in the media, regional leaders, and dissent, among other things. What’s next, waistlines? Senior officials seem intrigued by a Japanese law that seeks to restrict the girth of citizens 40 years and up. By Steve Gutterman
The Annotated Putin: 'State Of The Nation' Dissected
What Putin said, what he didn't say -- and what he really meant during his 'State Of The Nation' speech. By Robert Coalson, Mike Eckel, Carl Schreck, Steve Gutterman, and Wojtek Grojec
What Happened To The Pointy Communist Hat?
The rise and fall of the Red Army's "budyonovka" cap. By Amos Chapple
Imprisoned Baby Whales Bound For China, Claim Russian Activists
The Russian prosecutor’s office has begun an investigation into accusations of illegal whaling. Activists claim 87 belugas and 11 killer whales, which are being held near Nakhodka in Russia’s Far East, have been captured for sale to aquariums in China rather than for legal scientific purposes. By RFE/RL's Russian Service
'Free Abortion' Talk No Real Surprise To Bulgaria's Roma
Bulgaria's government remains eerily silent despite "grave concern" in some quarters over a deputy prime minister's clumsy suggestions for "dealing with the Gypsy question." By Alan Crosby and RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service
Prisoner Of His Past: Gulag Child Returns To Barracks As Elderly Ex-Con
Lyu Pen-Sei grew up in a gulag and is now back living among his childhood barracks. By the Siberia Desk of RFE/RL's Russian Service and Stuart Greer
'It Was A Tragedy Then. We Have Another Tragedy Now.' Ukrainians Rue Lack Of Justice For Euromaidan Killings
Five years on, there have been arrests and convictions over some of the 106 killings during the Euromaidan uprising. But only a few included prison time, and none involved former police officers. By Christopher Miller
Legally Bound: House Arrest For Jehovah's Witnesses In Russia
The legal onslaught by prosecutors against Jehovah's Witnesses continues across Russia. In Kirov, two members of the Jehovah's Witnesses have been placed under house arrest after being released from jail to care for sick relatives. Russia's Supreme Court banned the organization in April 2017. By Current Time
Jailed 'For Clicking A Mouse': Russian Activist Recounts Three Years Behind Bars
One of the first Russians imprisoned for justifying terrorism by reposting offensive material speaks about his experiences behind bars. By Yury Kryzhovnikov and Tony Wesolowsky
30 Years Later, Russia Aims To Rewrite The Soviet War In Afghanistan
Three decades after Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan, an effort to justify a military campaign condemned for years by the public is gaining traction in Russia. By Matthew Luxmoore
Garbage Grenades: Activists Say Police Raids Aimed At Laying Waste To Landfill Protests
The authorities have conducted searches at the homes of 15 activists of a protest movement against Moscow's garbage-disposal plans in the Kolomna area of Moscow Oblast. Public anger is reaching a boiling point as the government pushes ahead to build a controversial waste-incineration plant. By Ivan Voronin and Robert Coalson
Photographing Europe's Crumbling Jewish Heritage
The student capturing the poignant remnants of Europe’s vanished Jews. By Amos Chapple