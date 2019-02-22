We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media if you liked what you read.

​A Little Communist Fine-Tuning? Armenians Revisit Their National Anthem​ An Armenian politician stirs a long-simmering pot with a call for the country's national hymn to be replaced by its Soviet analog. By Pete Baumgartner and RFE/RL's Armenian Service

​Forget The Party Line, Watch Your Waistline: Russia May Consider Girth Limits ​ Under President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government has moved to rein in the media, regional leaders, and dissent, among other things. What’s next, waistlines? Senior officials seem intrigued by a Japanese law that seeks to restrict the girth of citizens 40 years and up. By Steve Gutterman

​Imprisoned Baby Whales Bound For China, Claim Russian Activists​ The Russian prosecutor’s office has begun an investigation into accusations of illegal whaling. Activists claim 87 belugas and 11 killer whales, which are being held near Nakhodka in Russia’s Far East, have been captured for sale to aquariums in China rather than for legal scientific purposes. By RFE/RL's Russian Service

​Prisoner Of His Past: Gulag Child Returns To Barracks As Elderly Ex-Con​ Lyu Pen-Sei grew up in a gulag and is now back living among his childhood barracks. By the Siberia Desk of RFE/RL's Russian Service and Stuart Greer

​Legally Bound: House Arrest For Jehovah's Witnesses In Russia​ The legal onslaught by prosecutors against Jehovah's Witnesses continues across Russia. In Kirov, two members of the Jehovah's Witnesses have been placed under house arrest after being released from jail to care for sick relatives. Russia's Supreme Court banned the organization in April 2017. By Current Time