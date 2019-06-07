We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

Mass Death On Soviet Rails, 30 Years Later The Soviet Union's deadliest postwar train disaster occurred 30 years ago, claiming 575 lives and injuring 800 -- according to official figures. The cause was a powerful explosion of gas that had leaked from a nearby pipeline, estimated to be the equivalent of 10,000 tons of TNT. Two trains, carrying vacationers to and from Black Sea resorts, were affected. By Kateryna Oliynyk

​Volga, Volga! Low-Water Crisis Raises Questions About Managing Russia's Main Artery In some Volga River reservoirs, the water has receded hundreds of meters from the normal shoreline and many tributaries have been reduced to muddy puddles, raising questions about how one of Russia's most vital river systems is being managed. By Sergei Gogin, Maksim Fyodorov, and Robert Coalson

​'A Powerful Depiction': Chernobyl Workers Reflect On HBO Series​ The HBO miniseries Chernobyl dramatizes the world's worst civilian nuclear accident. But how realistic is its portrayal of the 1986 disaster? Former Chernobyl workers weigh in with their reviews. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, RFE/RL's Belarus Service, and Stuart Greer

​​Forget Changing The System. Just Don't Build The Church Here: 'Localized' Protesting Poses A New Challenge To The Kremlin​ Far from the Kremlin's walls and Moscow's glittering skyscrapers, an uptick in "localized" public protests has focused on decidedly local issues. By Mike Eckel

​​After Centuries Of Neglect, Afghanistan's Historic Minaret Under Threat From Taliban​ Centuries of neglect and frequent floods are threatening the Minaret of Jam, one of Afghanistan’s archaeological treasures. The 800-year-old structure in the remote, western province of Ghor was left on the verge of collapse recently after a flood triggered by torrential rains. By Frud Bezhan and Qadir Ghafori

​America Through A Soviet Lens​ Life in the United States as captured by Soviet photographers. By Amos Chapple

​'We Don't Need Them': Russian Village Rejects Chinese Investment​ A Chinese company's plans to open a dairy farm in a Russian village has sparked outrage, with locals accusing local authorities of selling them out. By Tony Wesolowsky and RFE/RL's Volga Desk

​Long Under Attack, A Russian History-Essay Contest Now Draws Scrutiny From FSB An essay competition run by one of Russia’s oldest and best known rights organizations has been attacked by nationalists and pro-Kremlin politicians for years. Now it’s drawing scrutiny from the security services. By Matthew Luxmoore

​Uzbekistan's Remaining Bukharan Jews Hold Tight To Traditions​ For more than a millennium, the city of Bukhara, in what is now Uzbekistan, had been home to one of the biggest Jewish communities in Asia. But their numbers have dwindled after decades of Soviet rule. By Current Time and John Mastrini