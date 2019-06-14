We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.
Analysis: Kremlin Climbdown On Golunov An 'Isolated' Success For Russian Civil Society
Russian authorities appear to have bowed to public pressure to free an investigative reporter as they grapple with growing discontent over rampant corruption and falling living standards. By Todd Prince
'Music Is Everything': Armenian Preteen Pianist Poised For Classical Career
She plays Bach, Chopin, and jazz -- and dreams of having a pet dog. Aida Avanesian, a 12-year-old in Yerevan, is rapidly collecting kudos as a piano prodigy, but she also tries to find time to be a kid. By RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Next Up For U.S. Weapons Supplies To Ukraine? Possibly Surface-To-Air Missiles
Washington has supplied Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars of military equipment over the past years: night-vision goggles, flak jackets, vehicles, counter-battery radars, anti-tank missiles. Surface-to-air missiles may be next. By Mike Eckel and Christopher Miller
In Russian Cities, Mock Gravestones Are Sounding Putin's Death Knell
Activists across Russia are installing mock gravestones with the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Is it a new protest trend? By Matthew Luxmoore
I'll Show You Mine... The Soviet And American Exhibitions Of 1959
The summer of '59 saw a brief thawing of the Cold War as the world’s two nuclear superpowers each staged an exhibition in the other’s country. By Amos Chapple
Czech Softball's Journey From Communism To The World Stage
The Czech Republic is the first European nation to host the Men's World Softball Championship, which is taking place from June 13-23. The sport has been played in the country for decades thanks to the tireless efforts of one man, Ales Hrabe. This 91-year-old's passion for softball helped overcome a lack of equipment in the 1960s and opposition by state officials in the former communist country. By Stuart Greer and Martin Bubenik
Chernobyl For Sale: Hit TV Show Bolsters Demand For Related Soviet Memorabilia
A purported nuclear reactor core block from Chernobyl is among items offered online by cunning vendors who’ve been cashing in on the popularity of HBO’s Chernobyl TV miniseries. By Ron Synovitz
Christian Dior In Soviet Russia
When French fashion invaded the U.S.S.R. By Amos Chapple