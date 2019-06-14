We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Share this story on social media using the buttons on this page if you liked what you read.

​'Music Is Everything': Armenian Preteen Pianist Poised For Classical Career​ She plays Bach, Chopin, and jazz -- and dreams of having a pet dog. Aida Avanesian, a 12-year-old in Yerevan, is rapidly collecting kudos as a piano prodigy, but she also tries to find time to be a kid. By RFE/RL's Armenian Service

​Next Up For U.S. Weapons Supplies To Ukraine? Possibly Surface-To-Air Missiles​ Washington has supplied Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars of military equipment over the past years: night-vision goggles, flak jackets, vehicles, counter-battery radars, anti-tank missiles. Surface-to-air missiles may be next. By Mike Eckel and Christopher Miller

​Czech Softball's Journey From Communism To The World Stage​ The Czech Republic is the first European nation to host the Men's World Softball Championship, which is taking place from June 13-23. The sport has been played in the country for decades thanks to the tireless efforts of one man, Ales Hrabe. This 91-year-old's passion for softball helped overcome a lack of equipment in the 1960s and opposition by state officials in the former communist country. By Stuart Greer and Martin Bubenik​