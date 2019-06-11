Russian authorities appear to have bowed to public pressure to free an investigative reporter as they grapple with growing discontent over rampant corruption and falling living standards.



The decision to end a criminal investigation against Ivan Golunov on June 11 for purportedly selling drugs is a rare concession by Russian law enforcement, whose power has largely been unassailable under President Vladimir Putin.



Golunov, who exposed corruption among Moscow officials for the Latvian-based Russian news outlet Meduza, was released following protests and media outrage over what critics said were fabricated charges to silence him.

As many as 25,000 people had signed up on Facebook to attend an unsanctioned rally in Moscow on June 12 -- a national holiday -- to demand his release. The illegal protest would have potentially set the stage for clashes with police just a week before Putin holds his annual call-in with the public.



However, Russia analysts have been quick to point out that Golunov's unexpectedly early release does not imply as softening of the Kremlin's stance toward civil society or a strengthening of its fight against corruption. Authorities just a day earlier sentenced well-known activist Leonid Volkov to 15 days in jail for organizing a rally.



"The problem here is that this kind of success as in the case of Golunov is isolated. They don't accumulate to fundamentally change the system," said Maria Snegovaya, a fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis who focuses on Russian domestic politics.



Golunov's release comes amid rising grievances over living standards after five years of stagnant economic growth caused by lower oil prices and Western sanctions.



Rising Social Anxiety



Russia last year also raised the retirement age, triggering an outcry among wide segments of the population and putting a dent into Putin's popularity ratings.



About a quarter of Russians are now willing to protest for better living standards and civic freedoms compared with less than 10 percent at the beginning of 2018, according to a May survey by the independent polling agency Levada Center.



At the same time, public trust in Putin's leadership has sunk to its lowest level since he took power nearly 20 years ago, according to a poll last month by the state-financed agency VTsIOM.

The release of Golunov will let off some steam among the public much as canceling construction of a new church in Yekaterinburg did last month, analysts said.



Russian authorities in the nation's fourth-largest city scrapped plans to build an Orthodox church on a popular square after hundreds of disgruntled residents took to the streets to protest. Regional officials said they would find another location.