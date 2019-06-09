Golunov's Lawyers Seek Probe Of Injuries While Russian Reporter Was In Police Custody

Defense lawyers for detained Russian reporter Ivan Golunov say they have filed a complaint seeking an investigation into how their client was injured while in police custody.

Golunov, a well-known investigative reporter with the online news organization Meduza, suffered bruises, cuts, a concussion, and a broken rib during or after his June 6 arrest on charges of drug trafficking.

Defense lawyer Pavel Chikov said on June 9 that lawyers had formally requested that Russia's Investigative Committee conduct a probe into how Golunov received the injuries.

A day earlier, a Moscow court ordered house arrest for Golunov, pending an August trial.

He has strenuously denied the charges and Meduza editors accused police of fabricating the case against Golunov to punish him for his investigations into high-level corruption among Moscow officials.

The arrest stunned many Russian journalists and prompted an outpouring of support, with hundreds of people lining up outside police headquarters in Moscow, taking turns standing in front of the building and holding signs, one at a time, to protest the case.

Smaller protests were held in other cities across Russia on June 7-8.

The journalism watchdog Reporters Without Borders warned that the arrest could mark "a significant escalation in the persecution" of independent journalists in Russia.