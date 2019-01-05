Thousands March In Hungary Against New Labor Law

Thousands of people have marched on the streets of the Hungarian capital, Budapest to protest a new labor law pushed through by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban has dismissed the wave of protests that have erupted since the new legislation was signed into law on December 20 , describing them as "hysterical shouting" and claimed without evidence that they were being funded by liberal Hungarian-American George Soros, a traditional target of far-right leaders around the world.

The January 5 rally, organized by opposition parties, trade unions and civic groups, saw protesters marching to the parliament building, carrying banners such as "Sweep away the regime" and "Slave law."

Among other changes, the law nearly doubles how much overtime employees can work -- from 250 to 400 hours -- while payment can be delayed by three years.

Hungarian President Janos Ader, an ally of Orban, claimed the provisions were similar to regulations governing overtime in other EU member states.

Orban’s right-wing government won a third consecutive term in April's national election.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa