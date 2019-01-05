Thousands Rally In Serbia Against President

Thousands of people have marched through Belgrade to protest against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and demand an end to attacks against journalists and opposition figures.

Protesters blew whistles, chanted "Vucic, thief," and waved banners that read "Stop the treason, defend the constitution and back the people."

The antigovernment protest on January 5 was the fifth in as many weeks.

The demonstrations were triggered last month when a gang of thugs beat up opposition politician Borko Stefanovic.

Opposition parties and organizations have accused Vucic of being an autocrat and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of being corrupt.

Vucic denies the claims.

Officially, the president in Serbia plays a largely ceremonial role, but Vucic's Progressive Party has dominated the legislature since 2012.

A former nationalist, Vucic is now guiding Serbia toward membership in the European Union.

With reporting by Reuters