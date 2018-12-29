Serbs Rally Against Government For Fourth Straight Week

Thousands of Serbs have protested against President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party in in the capital, Belgrade.

Protesters demanded media freedoms and an end to attacks on journalists and opposition politicians as they marched peacefully through the city center on December 29 for the fourth straight week.

They carried banners saying "I'll not shut up," "I'm not stupid," and "Why are we fighting with all neighboring countries," among other slogans, while blowing whistles.

In a December 29 interview with the pro-government Studio B TV during the protest, Vucic said he was ready to discuss the opposition demands.

"I am ready to look at what causes dissent of the people," he said after being jeered by a group of protesters as he entered the television station building.

The demonstrations were triggered last month when a gang of thugs beat up opposition politician Borko Stefanovic.

Officially, the president in Serbia plays a largely ceremonial role, but Vucic's Progressive Party has dominated the legislature since 2012. A former nationalist, Vucic is now guiding Serbia toward membership in the European Union.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa