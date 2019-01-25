Three Accused Of Killing 97-Year-Old Russian WWII Veteran

Russian authorities have arrested three men on suspicion of beating a 97-year-old World War II veteran to death while robbing the home where she lived alone.



Assailants entered the woman's home through a window, covered her with a blanket, beat her in the head, stole 20,000 rubles ($300), and fled the scene, the regional Investigative Committee branch in the southern Stavropol Krai said on January 25.

She died in the hospital two days after the January 10 attack in the village of Kursavka, it said.



The three suspects had installed a new window at the woman's home in the spring of 2018 and also stole money from her at that time, the statement said.



State-run news agency RIA-Novosti cited officials as saying that 120,000 rubles had been stolen in the robbery in the spring, and that the 20,000 stolen on January 10 was money she had been saving to pay for her funeral.



The Investigative Committee did not release the name of the victim or the identities of the suspects, who face up to 15 years in prison if tried and convicted.

With reporting by Snob and RIA-Novosti