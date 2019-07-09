Three Members Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Killed In Ambush

Three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have been shot dead in the western city of Piranshahr, the IRGC said in a statement on July 9.



The three died “when terrorists opened fire on their car,” the statement said, adding that an IRGC member had been wounded in the attack.



The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Kurdish militants had killed the IRGC members in an ambush in a village near the Iran-Iraq border town of Piranshahr.



The area has been the scene of clashes between Iranian forces and Kurdish militants in the past.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, Mehr, and Tasnim