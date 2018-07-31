Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Three Journalists Killed In Central African Republic

Russia's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a crew of three Russian journalists has been killed in the Central African Republic while filming a documentary.

The three -- journalist Orkhan Dzhemal, cameraman Kirill Radchenko, and director Aleksandr Rastorguyev -- were shooting a documentary about Russian private military contractor company PWC Vagner. Their bodies were found on July 30, the ministry said in a statement on July 31.

"Employees of our diplomatic mission are now in close contact with local law enforcement agencies and government agencies to find out all the circumstances of the death of Russian citizens and conduct activities to send bodies to their homeland," the statement said.

"We express our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and are ready to provide their families with the necessary support," it added.

The three were stopped at a checkpoint while traveling from the capital, Bangui, to another city, Russian news agency Interfax reported, adding that they had been shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

The Foreign Ministry said the bodies of the deceased had been transferred to Bangui.

At least one of the bodies, that of Dzhemal, has been positively identified. Irina Gordiyenko, Dzhemal's wife, told Interfax that she had identified her husband after she received a photo of the body "via diplomatic channels."

According to French news agency AFP, their bodies were found 23 kilometers from the city of Sibu, and the motive of the killings was robbery.

Reuters news agency quoted the mayor of Sibu, Henri Depele, as saying the attack was committed by armed men and that the driver of the vehicle survived. According to Depele, one of the victims had a Ukrainian passport.

Private military contractor PWC Vagner is believed to have hundreds of mercenaries fighting in Syria on the side of President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

With reporting by Interfax