Three U.S. Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan Blast

The U.S. Army says three of its soldiers have been killed in a roadside bombing near the central Afghan city of Ghazni.

The deaths bring the number of U.S. soldiers to have died in the country this year to 12.

Three other U.S. soldiers were wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated on November 27, the military said.

One U.S. contractor was also wounded in the blast.

There were no further details on the identities of the soldiers or the location of the explosive device, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

Taliban militants have an active presence in several parts of Ghazni Province.

The provincial capital, also named Ghazni, was overrun by the militants earlier this year before being driven off by Afghan and U.S. forces following days of heavy fighting.

Some 14,000 U.S. soldiers are currently serving in Afghanistan, where the United States and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in 2014.

The remaining Western forces mainly train and advise the Afghan security forces, which have been struggling against attacks from a resurgent Taliban and other militant extremist groups.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said earlier in November that 58 Americans had been killed in the country since the start of 2015, when Afghan troops took over primary responsibility for Afghanistan's security.

During the same period, nearly 29,000 Afghan police and soldiers had been killed, Ghani said.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP