At Least 20 Killed In Taliban Ambush Of Afghan Police Convoy

At least 20 Afghan police officers were killed when their convoy was ambushed in the western province of Farah, the Associated Press reports.

Dadullah Qaneh, a member of the provincial council, was quoted as saying on November 26 that the attack occurred the previous day.

Several high-ranking police officials were also wounded in the ambush, according to Qaneh.

AP cited another provincial council member, Abdul Samad Salehi, as saying that the convoy was heading to the Lash wa Juwayn district for the introduction of a new police chief when it came under fire.

The newly appointed chief was killed in the attack, he added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghan security forces have struggled to counter attacks from the Taliban and other militant groups since the withdrawal of most NATO combat troops in 2014.

President Ashraf Ghani said earlier in November that nearly 29,000 Afghan police and soldiers had been killed since the start of 2015 when they took over primary responsibility for Afghanistan’s security.

During the same period, 58 American were killed, he said.

Based on reporting by AP