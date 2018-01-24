Tillerson Discusses Ukraine, North Korea, Syria With Russia's Lavrov - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the ongoing crises in Syria, North Korea, and Ukraine by phone on January 24, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

"On Ukraine, the Secretary noted the upcoming meeting between U.S. Special Representative Volker and Russian Representative Surkov and emphasized the need for Russia to accelerate implementation of its commitments under the Minsk Agreements and reverse the recent escalation in the fighting in eastern Ukraine," Nauert said in a statement.

"On Syria, the two discussed Russia’s role in ensuring the Assad regime plays a constructive role in the UN-led Geneva process," Nauert said.

Tillerson also pressed "all parties" to implement UN-led action on North Korea," she added.

