New York Times: Trump Approved Military Strikes On Iran But 'Abruptly' Called Off Mission

The New York Times reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, but it said he "abruptly" called off the mission on the night of June 20.



The Times said that as late as 7 p.m. (1 a.m. on June 21 in Prague) -- after an “intense discussions and debate” at the White House -- military and diplomatic officials were expecting a strike.



Trump’s top national security officials and congressional leaders were involved in the discussions, according to the Times, which cited multiple senior administration officials involved in or briefed on the talks. It did not identify the officials.



Officials said Trump had initially approved attacks on several Iranian targets, including radar and missile batteries, the Times reported.



The report said the strike was to take place just before dawn on June 21 to minimize the risk to Iranian military personnel or to civilians.



One senior administration official said the operation was under way in its early stages when it was called off.



The Times was told by the official that planes were in the air and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired when word came to call off the mission.



The paper said it was not clear whether Trump "simply changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy."



The Times said White House and Pentagon officials declined to officially comment on the report. But it added that no administration official asked the paper to withhold the article.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) earlier said it had shot down a U.S. "spy" drone that had turned off its tracking equipment as it flew over the southern province of Hormozgan -- saying the flight was a clear crossing of "our red line."



Iran's Foreign Ministry has condemned what it called a “provocative” incursion of the country’s airspace.



But the U.S. military said the $160 million surveillance aircraft had been flying over the Strait of Hormuz in international waters when it was shot down.



Trump gave two apparently contradictory indications regarding the incident.



Early on June 20, he wrote on Twitter that “Iran made a very big mistake” by shooting down the drone.



Asked whether the United States would strike Iran in retaliation, "You'll soon find out," he said.



Hours later, however, he appeared to play down the incident, saying it likely was an error by “a general or somebody.”



"I think probably Iran made a mistake -- I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down,” he told reporters at the White House.



"We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you, it would have made a big, big difference" if the aircraft had carried a pilot, Trump said as he met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.



"It's hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth," he added. He suggested it could have been carried out by someone who was acting "loose and stupid" and characterized the incident as "a new wrinkle...a new fly in the ointment."

