Top U.S. Diplomats To Speak Amid Threats To Leave UN Rights Council

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to give a closely watched speech about the United Nations Human Rights Council, amid reports that Washington is preparing to withdraw from the agency.

Reports say Pompeo will be joined by UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in the June 19 presentation, set for 5 p.m. local time (2100 GMT/UTC).

Bloomberg and Reuters reported on June 19 that Pompeo was expected to announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Geneva-based council.

U.S. officials, and many activists as well, have complained for years about the composition of the council, which has included countries deemed to be serial offenders of basic human rights.

Washington has sought to reform the body, but Reuters last week reported that the negotiations had failed.

Based on reporting by Bloomberg and Reuters