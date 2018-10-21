Trump Accuses Saudis Of 'Lies' As Europe Condemns Khashoggi Killing

U.S. President Trump criticized Saudi Arabia’s explanation for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying that “obviously there’s been deception, and there’s been lies.”

Trump's comments on October 21 came as Britain, Germany, and France issued a joint statement condemning Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, saying there is an "urgent need for clarification of exactly what happened."

On the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would make public on October 23 the "naked truth" about the dissident's killing.

In an interview with The Washington Post published on October 21, Trump stepped back from his stance that Saudi Arabia's explanation that Khashoggi died after an altercation at the consulate was credible.

"Their stories are all over the place," added Trump, in his strongest comments to date on the affair.

Trump has repeatedly said over the last week that he opposes any effort to jeopardize more than $100 billion in U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, but that he would consider sanctions on the kingdom.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP